Subway’s Introduces New Thanksgiving Festive Feast Collection

Nov. 3, 2025 – Subway is giving Thanksgiving fans a compelling reason to start celebrations early with the debut of its new Festive Feast collection. Available nationwide on Nov. 13, the Festive Feast collection puts a fresh twist on Thanksgiving favorites and showcases its all-new sweet and tart cranberry sauce and savory turkey stuffing featuring a blend of parsley, rosemary, sage, breadcrumbs and broth.

Whether you’re looking for a delicious meal to bring to Friendsgiving, your turkey caught fire (or stayed frozen), or you simply want to feast without any fuss, Subway’s Festive Feast collection is the perfect solution for any holiday gathering or kitchen mishap. All three subs come piled high with Monterey Cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, mayo and Subway’s new stuffing and cranberry sauce:

TurHamKen : Sink into Subway’s spin on the Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, tender Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken

: Sink into Subway’s spin on the Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, tender Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken Festive Turkey : Featuring Subway’s signature and best-selling oven-roasted turkey

: Featuring Subway’s signature and best-selling oven-roasted turkey Festive Chicken: With juicy rotisserie-style chicken, precision-cooked using a sous vide

Feeling extra festive? Add cranberry sauce or stuffing to any sub for just $1.

For sandwich lovers looking for even more reasons to celebrate, MVP Rewards members can buy a footlong and get another for just $1 using promo code FOOTLONGFAN*. To learn more about Subway’s limited-time Festive Feast collection or to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

Source: Subway

