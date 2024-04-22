Subway’s Honey Oat Bread and Creamy Sriracha Sauce Return to Menu

April 18, 2024 – Subway’s latest menu refresh is here to satisfy both sweet and spicy cravings, headlined by the return of Honey Oat Bread and Creamy Sriracha sauce to restaurants nationwide. Subway also revealed a new Miss Vickie’s® chip flavor inspired by Subway’s signature Baja Chipotle sauce – the perfect add-on for any sandwich lover looking to turn up the heat.

Honey Oat Bread makes its triumphant return to Subway’s menu for a limited time only after a four-year hiatus, where it was the subject of fan-made petitions, social media tributes and copycat recipes. The wait is finally over – sandwich lovers can finally sink their teeth into this hearty multigrain bread, rolled in Subway’s signature honey oat topping; to add a touch of sweet and earthy flavor to any sub.

Looking to kick it up a notch? Subway’s popular Creamy Sriracha sauce is now a permanent part of Subway’s menu. Previously available in select restaurants only, Creamy Sriracha is Subway’s spiciest sauce, combining familiar red chili flavor with a creamy texture that goes great on any sub.

Subway also debuted a first-of-its-kind chip collaboration with Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, available exclusively at Subway restaurants across the country. Miss Vickie’s Baja Chipotle flavored chips combine their signature crunch with the bold smoke and spice that made Subway’s Baja Chipotle one of its most popular and iconic sauces.

This latest refresh marks Subway’s second major menu upgrade this month, after introducing an all-new lineup of wraps served on a new hearty, lavash-style flatbread. To learn more about these new menu items and to place an order for pickup or delivery*, visit Subway.com or the Subway App.

Source: Subway

