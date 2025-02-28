Subway’s $6.99 Footlong Deal Returns

Subway® continues to serve up serious value with the return of the $6.99 any footlong promotion, perfect for fans hungry for affordability, quality and convenience. Starting February 28, guests can order any footlong sub on Subway’s menu for just $6.99* by using promo code 699FL on the Subway app or Subway.com .

Budget-conscious consumers can choose from any chef-crafted sandwich or build their own custom creation using Subway’s pantry of high-quality ingredients, including crisp vegetables, freshly sliced meats and 11 mouthwatering signature sauces.

Beginning February 28, guests can use promo code 699FL to order any footlong sub on Subway’s menu for just $6.99.

Whether enjoying a footlong solo or splitting with a friend, Subway fans can make mealtime even sweeter by adding the new OREO® Footlong Cookie to their meal for a limited time. Subway’s newest footlong treat perfectly blends the decadent double chocolate cookie with the delicious flavors of a classic OREO – served warm and ready to share.

While the $6.99 any footlong deal is available for a limited time, fans can find even more exclusive savings and rewards through Subway MVP Rewards **. To learn more about the Subway $6.99 Any Footlong offer, the MVP Rewards program and to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com .

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email