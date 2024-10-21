Subway Introduces New Ghost Pepper Bread

Oct. 16, 2024 – Subway is serving up a hot one by unveiling a flavor never seen before on the Subway menu. Available for a limited time only, Subway’s all-new Ghost Pepper Bread is its spiciest ever and brings the heat to every sub on the menu and in two all-new subs. Starting tomorrow, Ghost Pepper Bread is also spicing up your dating life with a red-hot giveaway.

Subway’s culinary team spent over a year perfecting this artisanal recipe that balances heat, crunch and flavor through bold seasoning and toppings. Ghost Pepper Bread is freshly prepared every day in restaurants nationwide by carefully coating Artisan Italian bread dough in ghost pepper, habanero and paprika-seasoned panko breadcrumbs, before it is topped with Monterey cheddar cheese and jalapeño slices and then baked to crispy perfection.

Ghost Pepper Bread turns up the heat on any six-inch or footlong sandwich, but spice-seeking Subway fans can put its fiery flavor to the test on two all-new sandwiches:

Spicy Nacho Steak: A remix of the Spicy Nacho Chicken that debuted earlier this summer, this sub smothers sliced steak in creamy cheddar cheese sauce before it is topped with green peppers, red onion, spicy jalapenos and SubKrunch™ – Subway’s new crunchy sandwich topping – and finished with a drizzle of Creamy Sriracha.

Fiery Meatball: In this spicy twist on Subway's iconic meatball sub, Ghost Pepper Bread cranks up the savory flavors of pepperoni, juicy meatballs and pepper jack cheese with extra jalapenos, creamy Sriracha sauce, melty pepper jack and parmesan cheese.

Rekindle an Old Flame with a Spicy Giveaway

In today’s digital-first dating world, more and more Americans are experiencing the phenomenon of ghosting – abruptly ending a relationship by cutting off all communication without explanation. A recent nationwide survey* found that 84% of millennial and Gen Z daters have been ghosted by someone they have dated, and 65% admitted to ghosting a potential partner. Ghosters don’t always disappear forever and often reach back out looking to reconnect – stirring up fiery debates about second chances.

With the arrival of Ghost Pepper bread, Subway is making it easier for guilty ghosters to redeem themselves with a former flame, but only if they divulge their dating misdeeds and share why they are seeking a second chance at love. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on October 17 through October 20, ghosters can visit SubwayGhosterRedemption.com and clear their conscience by sharing the story behind their disappearing act.** In return, Subway will reward up to 10,000 former ghosters with a two-footlongs-for-$12.99*** offer to reconnect with the person they left out in the cold.

The introduction of Ghost Pepper Bread continues a year of significant menu updates for Subway, unveiling bold new flavors, menu items and ingredients to satisfy sweet, savory and now the spiciest of cravings. To learn more about Subway’s latest menu updates and to order a footlong, visit your local Subway restaurant or place an order on Subway.com or the Subway App.

*Source: Gen Z and Millennial Ghosting Statistics and Habits – 2023 Survey (thrivingcenterofpsych.com)

Source: Subway Newroom

