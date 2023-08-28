Subway Announces Sale to Roark Capital

Subway today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Roark Capital. The transaction is a major milestone in Subway’s multi-year transformation journey, combining Subway’s global presence and brand strength with Roark’s deep expertise in restaurant and franchise business models.

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. Roark focuses on investments in consumer and business service companies, with a specialization in franchise and franchise-like businesses, and prides itself on being a trusted partner for management and business owners.

“This transaction reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world,” said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. “Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees.”

The transaction comes on the heels of Subway announcing its 10th consecutive quarter of positive same store sales . The company will continue to execute its strategy with a focus on sales growth, menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, overall guest experience improvements, and international expansion.

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Subway. Timing is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities. For more Subway news visit: newsroom.subway.com .

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

About Roark Capital

Roark is an Atlanta-based private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. Roark focuses on investments in consumer and business service companies, with a specialization on franchise and multi-location businesses in the retail, restaurant, consumer and business services sectors. For more information, please visit www.roarkcapital.com .

Source: RestaurantNews.com