Subterranea Festival Returns to The Caverns This Fall

Rock band Papadosio will return to The Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee on September 22 & 23, 2023 to present their highly anticipated fall festival Subterranea. This year’s 2-day event will build on the foundation of last year’s inaugural festival with captivating underground performances, immersive cave tours and subterranean “sound baths,” engaging workshops, unique food & craft vendors, on-site camping, and more!

The Caverns and Papadosio announced the full festival line-up. In addition to four sets of Papadosio, who just released a new album To Live A Making on June 16th, Subterranea Festival will feature sets in the cave by Big Something, The Motet, Mark Farina Presents Mushroom Jazz, Random Rab, Kendall Street Company, Toubab Krewe, Consider The Source, Yam Yam, Jimkata, EarthCry Live with Matt Healy, Beekeepers, Mind At Large, and Solar Circuit.

All 2-day tickets include camping and are on sale now at TheCaverns.com.

Subterranea Festival attendees have many options to level up their overnight stay. With the Subterranea Yurt Package, guests can stay in a well-equipped, climate-controlled yurt in The Caverns’ new, on-site yurt village. The Monteagle Stay & Cave Package provides lodging at the nearby Smoke House Lodge in Monteagle with transportation to and from the venue. A VIP Camping package provides guests early access to the campground and a campsite closest to the venue. All three packages include perks like access to a VIP Lounge, commemorative merchandise, cave tours, and more.

Subterranea Festival is limited to 1,200 guests, so live music fans are encouraged to purchase tickets and packages early.