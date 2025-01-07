Submissions Now Being Accepted for “Brushstrokes Across Nolensville”

The Town of Nolensville Streetscapes & Public Spaces Committee (SPAC), in collaboration with the Artist Guild of Nolensville (AGN), is bringing art to Nolensville Road and the Town of Nolensville!

“Brushstrokes Across Nolensville” will be a curated display of artwork printed on vibrant vinyl banners and hung on street poles along a prominent section of roadway through town. These banners will showcase the work of Tennessee artists, with each banner featuring a unique piece of art. Up to 37 selected artworks will be printed on individual street banners and exhibited from Spring 2025 – Fall 2025.

Artist who are interested in submitting their work for this initiative can do so by January 25th, 2025 through the link below:

https://nolensvilletn.rja.revize.com/forms/10433.

There is no entry fee to participate. Each artist may submit (2) images online. However, only one image per artist will be selected for the exhibition.

Additional questions on “Brushstrokes Across Nolensville” can be directed to the Artist Guild of Nolensville at: [email protected]

