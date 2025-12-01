Sub Club Is Back and Better Than Ever at Subway

December 1, 2025 – Subway is bringing back Sub Club after 20 years and it’s bigger, bolder and more rewarding than ever. Starting today, the brand is reviving its beloved, trailblazing loyalty program with a modern twist and unparalleled value when guests need it the most: every fourth is footlong free. Yes, every fourth footlong.

The return of Sub Club is more than nostalgia. It’s now our richest loyalty program ever. And this holiday season, Sub Club can help you become the breadwinner! Sign up for Sub Club, redeem your first free footlong by Dec. 10 and visit SubClubBreadwinner.com for a chance to earn some serious bread. Four lucky winners can choose between $10,000 to make all those holiday bills vanish or if you just can’t get enough of that delicious smell of freshly baked Subway bread, how about an authentic Subway baking oven, the same six-foot, six-hundred-pound cornerstone of Subway restaurants across the country and the reason why Subway’s freshly baked bread is so beloved.

Sub Club makes it easier than ever to earn rewards and get closer to free footlongs:

Buy any combination of three footlongs or six 6-inch subs and your next footlong is free.

Earning points per transaction that can also be converted into Subway Cash to save money on a future order.

Exclusive offers and promotions for Sub Club members, as well as fan-favorite program perks like free birthday cookies – because some traditions are too sweet to change.

Join the revamped Sub Club by downloading the Subway App, visiting Subway.com or your nearest restaurant location to sign up. All MVP Rewards members are automatically enrolled in Sub Club starting Dec. 1. Catering orders and third-party deliveries are not eligible for Sub Club rewards. For a complete overview of Sub Club program benefits, visit Subway.com/rewards.

Source: Subway

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email