Styx Announces Show in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-

Rockband Styx has added dates to its U.S. tour with a stop in Nashville at The Ryman on Saturday, June 17th.

Styx was formed in 1972 and  they are known as the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977’s The Grand Illusion, 1978’s Pieces of Eight, 1979’s Cornerstone, and 1981’s Paradise Theatre.

Joining the band will be special guest Edwin McCain. They first announced the show on social media sharing, “JUST ANNOUNCED! We are excited to have Edwin McCain us for Durham, Atlanta, & Nashville this June!”

Ticket go on sale on Friday, February  17th at 10 am. Find tickets here. 

