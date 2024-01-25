Stunning New Construction in the Sinatra Community in Nolensville, TN

Welcome to 1016 Sinatra Drive, Lot 20, the last remaining opportunity in the Sinatra Community built by award-winning Turnberry Homes. This gorgeous new construction features open living spaces, soaring ceilings, and a beautiful brick exterior in the popular Glen Abbey II design. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this 4,949 square-foot home has every element you’re looking for in a luxury home.

The Sinatra Community is conveniently located near the amenities of Nolensville and Brentwood, providing you with relaxing country views while remaining close to excellent schools and local conveniences. There is a $40,000 Buyer Incentive if this home closes by January 31, 2024, and immediate occupancy is available!

Explore everything that 1016 Sinatra Drive, Lot 20, has to offer:

Open Living Space

Walking through the door of 1016 Sinatra is a breath of fresh air. High ceilings, wide open space, and a fireplace feature at the end of the entryway beckon you to call this new construction home.

Gourmet Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar

Step into the kitchen and be blown away by the gourmet kitchen. With premium stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and a large working island, this is the kitchen of your dreams. Beyond the kitchen space, you’ll find a walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry for the ultimate cooking and entertaining conveniences.

Primary Suite on the Main Level

Beautiful hardwoods extend throughout the home, including the owner’s bedroom on the main floor. An en suite bathroom features double vanities for ample storage space and a soaking tub. Generous closet space extends beyond the bathroom.

Premium Features Including Beautiful Outdoor Space

This residence also includes an office space on the main floor, as well as a loft space, a bonus room, and an additional three bedrooms on the second floor. Outdoor space includes covered porches on the front and rear of the home, a 3-car garage, and a private wooded homesite beyond the back of the lot.

Discover the Difference with Susan Gregory Realtor

Whether buying or selling, you’ll notice the difference with the expert guidance from Susan Gregory. With excellent knowledge of Nashville and surrounding areas in Middle Tennessee, you’ll receive the best service possible when you choose to work with Susan.

Contact Susan Gregory today for more information about 1016 Sinatra Drive, Lot 20, or other premium properties in the Nashville area! Explore the listing further at the walkthrough video link found here.