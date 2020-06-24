



1252 Morning Glory Ct, Lot 28, Brentwood, TN 37027

Susan Gregory and Parks Realty are pleased to present 1252 Morning Glory Ct, Lot 28, a gorgeous 7,084-square foot single-family home custom-built by Arnold Homes! With seven beds, six full baths, and one half-bath, this brand new construction home will offer plenty of space to families looking to enjoy life in close proximity to Nashville, Brentwood and Franklin, TN. Listed at $2,699,900, this home (currently under construction) will be move-in ready soon. Contact luxury Brentwood realtor Susan Gregory for more information.

Features include:

Gated Community

Cul-de-sac

Location backing to common area

Open floor plan

Two staircases (including a floating staircase)

Finished basement with game area and mini kitchen with brick accent wall

Wet bar on main level

Two bedrooms on the main floor

Elevator

Entertainment wet bar in basement

Theater/Media Room and seventh bedroom and bath in basement

Kitchen with upscale appliances

3-car garage

Covered porches with fireplaces

In-ground pool

Live In College Grove’s Desirable St. James Neighborhood

Located off Cox Road in College Grove, TN, the St. James subdivision is a highly desirable neighborhood of luxury single-family homes with premium finishes and modern amenities. Lots in St. James are a minimum of five acres; home prices start around $2 million. Nearby neighborhoods include Falls Grove, Frost Estate and The Grove. Check out these opportunities from College Grove realtor, Susan Gregory:

5026 Hilltop Ln, Lot 8 – An all-custom home from Cornerstone Construction with five beds, five full baths, and two half-baths. This 6,613 square-foot home even includes a lanai with an outdoor fireplace! Explore this listing.

– An all-custom home from Cornerstone Construction with five beds, five full baths, and two half-baths. This 6,613 square-foot home even includes a lanai with an outdoor fireplace! Explore this listing. 5014 Hilltop Ln, Lot 6 – Enjoy traditional charm on a large, private, 10.23-acre homesite. Five beds, five full baths, three half-baths, and a four-car garage lend plenty of space! Explore this listing.

– Enjoy traditional charm on a large, private, 10.23-acre homesite. Five beds, five full baths, three half-baths, and a four-car garage lend plenty of space! Explore this listing. 6459 Peytonsville Arno Rd – With 33 acres of rolling terrain and mature trees, this beautiful piece of property can be subdivided into six homesites or left in-tact for a spectacular estate. Explore this listing.

