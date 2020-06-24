Summer is the best time to move. And with life moving at a little bit of a slower pace, has there ever been a better time to have plenty of land and outdoor space to call your own? Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory has several new construction listings, including 1252 Morning Glory Ct in Brentwood, and opportunities in College Grove’s sought-after St. James neighborhood.
1252 Morning Glory Ct, Lot 28, Brentwood, TN 37027
Susan Gregory and Parks Realty are pleased to present 1252 Morning Glory Ct, Lot 28, a gorgeous 7,084-square foot single-family home custom-built by Arnold Homes! With seven beds, six full baths, and one half-bath, this brand new construction home will offer plenty of space to families looking to enjoy life in close proximity to Nashville, Brentwood and Franklin, TN. Listed at $2,699,900, this home (currently under construction) will be move-in ready soon. Contact luxury Brentwood realtor Susan Gregory for more information.
Features include:
- Gated Community
- Cul-de-sac
- Location backing to common area
- Open floor plan
- Two staircases (including a floating staircase)
- Finished basement with game area and mini kitchen with brick accent wall
- Wet bar on main level
- Two bedrooms on the main floor
- Elevator
- Entertainment wet bar in basement
- Theater/Media Room and seventh bedroom and bath in basement
- Kitchen with upscale appliances
- 3-car garage
- Covered porches with fireplaces
- In-ground pool
Live In College Grove’s Desirable St. James Neighborhood
Located off Cox Road in College Grove, TN, the St. James subdivision is a highly desirable neighborhood of luxury single-family homes with premium finishes and modern amenities. Lots in St. James are a minimum of five acres; home prices start around $2 million. Nearby neighborhoods include Falls Grove, Frost Estate and The Grove. Check out these opportunities from College Grove realtor, Susan Gregory:
- 5026 Hilltop Ln, Lot 8 – An all-custom home from Cornerstone Construction with five beds, five full baths, and two half-baths. This 6,613 square-foot home even includes a lanai with an outdoor fireplace! Explore this listing.
- 5014 Hilltop Ln, Lot 6 – Enjoy traditional charm on a large, private, 10.23-acre homesite. Five beds, five full baths, three half-baths, and a four-car garage lend plenty of space! Explore this listing.
- 6459 Peytonsville Arno Rd – With 33 acres of rolling terrain and mature trees, this beautiful piece of property can be subdivided into six homesites or left in-tact for a spectacular estate. Explore this listing.
Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory
For more information about 1252 Morning Glory Ct or homes in College Grove’s St. James neighborhood, contact luxury realtor Susan Gregory by calling (615) 300-5111. Contact Susan today to discuss your requirements, preferences, and unique situation. Call (615) 300-5111.