Study Says These are the Top Five Christmas Songs in Tennessee

What are your favorite Christmas songs?

Based on a study by Casinosweeps.com, Tennesseans are googling a Mariah Carey hit, a Bing Crosby classic, as well as, some other classics this holiday season. Here are the top 5 songs Tennesseans are searching for:

All I Want for Christmas is You: Tennessee residents are searching for their favourite song 2,834 a month on average. All I Want for Christmas is You’ was first released by Mariah Carey in 1994 from her fourth studio album and first holiday album ‘Merry Christmas’. The New York Post estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $3 million every year from the song. Silent Night: ‘Silent Night is being searched for 1,933 times a month on average by people in Tennessee. Bing Crosby’s version of the song is the most popular and has sold over 30 million copies since its release in 1935. It is the third highest-selling single of all time. Other recent popular song versions include Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Justin Bieber. Jingle Bells: Residents of Tennessee are searching for ‘Jingle Bells’ 1,371 times a month on average. ‘Jingle Bells’ has had many popular covers ranging from Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters, Frank Sinatra to Gwen Stefani. Somewhere Only We Know: On average, people in Tennessee search for this song 1,225 times a month. The song was initially sung by alternative rock band Keane and turned into a Christmas song by Lily Allen in 2014. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: Tennessee residents are searching for ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ 1,110 times a month on average. The song was originally created into a Christmas song hit by Gene Autry in 1949 and has had many popular covers ranging from Dean Martin to Destiny’s Child.

The research also highlighted the top five songs across the U.S.:

All I Want for Christmas is You: The average monthly searches in the US for the Mariah Carey song is 150,337, which is 216% more searches than ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, which landed in fifth place on the list. ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ appeared as the number-one listening song in every state in the US. Somewhere only we know: The second most searched-for Christmas song in the US is being Googled 77,785 times a month on average. Silent Night: America’s third most favourite Christmas song is ‘Silent Night’, which is being searched for 71,875 a month on average. The song is the third favourite in 10 different states. Jingle Bells: US residents are searching for Jingle Bells 66,882 times a month on average. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: The fifth most popular song in the US is ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, which is searched for 47,641 times a month on average.