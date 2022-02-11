Studio Tenn’s ‘The Aretha Legacy’ Canceled Due to COVID

The Aretha Legacy, from Studio Tenn, is canceled due to COVID.

It was set to open on Thursday, Feb. 10 and run to Feb. 20th. An email was sent notifying supporters the event was canceled after six out of the seven cast members contracted the virus.

Studio Tenn stated, “We are making the difficult decision not to move forward with the production at this time. While we hope to present this exciting show to you in the future, we currently don’t have a scheduled date for this production. Ticketmaster will automatically refund your ticket on Thursday morning and take approximately 14 business days to complete.”

Find more information about Studio Tenn here.