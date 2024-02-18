Studio Tenn’s ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ Partners With Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Step into a heartwarming story of an unlikely friendship as Studio Tenn brings “Driving Miss Daisy” to life on the Turner Theater stage at the Factory at Franklin beginning March 7, with performances running through March 24, 2024.

“Driving Miss Daisy,” by Alfred Uhry, follows the decades-long relationship between a strong-willed, well-to-do Jewish woman and her Black chauffeur during the Jim Crow era in the Deep South.

Set against a backdrop of changing world events between the late 1940s and early 1970s, what begins as a troubled and hostile pairing soon blossoms into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Rona Carter stars as Daisy Werthan. Last seen in Nashville Repertory Theatre’s “Indecent” as Vera, Carter has performed with Nashville Children’s Theatre, Nashville Shakespeare, Story Garden and Rabbit Room Productions. Some of her favorite roles include Linda Loman in “Death of a Salesman,” the godmother in “Cinderella,” Lady Bracknell in “The Importance of Being Earnest” and Sister Aloysius in “Doubt.” Fans can also catch her in the film “The Hiding Place,” now available on streaming platforms.

Bakari King stars as chauffeur Hoke Colburn. King has performed most recently in Nashville Repertory Theatre’s “Big River,” Street Theater’s “Memphis” and Derby Dinner’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” When he is not on stage, King spreads his love of theater as a teaching artist to students, from elementary to college.

Eric Pasto-Crosby stars as Boolie Werthan, the son of Daisy. Pasto-Crosby recently starred in Studio Tenn’s “The Glass Menagerie,” “Twelve Angry Men” and “A Christmas Carol”; Nashville Children’s Theatre’s “Twinkle Twinkle” and “Mockingbird”; and Nashville Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Sense & Sensibility.” Pasto-Crosby has also worked with Nashville Opera, Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Stage One, Tennessee Shakespeare Festival and People’s Branch Theatre.

In honor of the play’s southern roots, Studio Tenn is partnering with Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – the family owned-and-operated fast casual eatery beloved for its Nashville hot chicken and hospitality – for a “Driving Miss Daisy”-inspired meal that will be available at the restaurant’s recently opened location at The Factory at Franklin throughout the show’s run. Hattie B’s has created a special $10 off promotion for Studio Tenn patrons, available at signup.thanx.com/hattieb/community.

Hattie B’s will also cater the opening night festivities before the “Driving Miss Daisy” premiere on March 7, along with creating a special “Tennessee Lemonade” cocktail as an ode to Miss Daisy. There are limited seats still available for opening night on the Studio Tenn website.

Join Studio Tenn for an exploration of the transformative power of true friendship. Individual tickets for “Driving Miss Daisy” are now on sale. Student, military and educator discounts are also available. Visit studiotenn.org or call (615) 541-8200 for more details.