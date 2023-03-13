Studio Tenn Teams Up with CPA Arts for The Sound of Music

“The hills are alive” in Middle Tennessee as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable family favorite The Sound of Music comes to life on the Soli Deo Center stage at Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) from June 22 through July 16, 2023, as an exciting add-on to Studio Tenn’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season.

Studio Tenn is teaming up with the acclaimed CPA Arts Department, led by Artistic Director Jake Speck, to present the inspirational and beloved true story of the von Trapp family. Speck was previously the founding Managing Director of Studio Tenn.

Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Emily Speck, who has choreographed 13 shows for Studio Tenn, will co-direct the production with Steve Kummer tapped as music director.

“Getting to collaborate with Jake and Emily Speck gives Studio Tenn a chance to bring back some of the old magic that once launched, inspired and delivered first-class theater to Middle Tennessee and beyond,” said Cassidy. “It’s important to continue that legacy and build lasting relationships with the families at CPA and generations of new audiences to come.”

CPA Arts, which boasts alumni in Broadway shows and national and international theater tours, strives to provide students with significant opportunities to explore the arts.

“This truly is a full circle moment, and I am over the moon about this partnership,” said Mr. Speck. “To give our students the experience of being in the cast and crew of a professional production right here on our campus is such a tremendous opportunity for them, not to mention a wonderful gift to our community.”

The Sound of Music follows Maria, a young governess caring for seven children, as she brings joy and music to the von Trapp household. But, as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria on the precipice of World War II, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The 1960 Tony Award winner for Best Musical – and the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein – has captured audiences across the globe with a collection of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”

Current Studio Tenn season ticket holders will have first access to purchase single-show tickets for The Sound of Music from March 1 through March 7. Tickets will also be available through Studio Tenn’s Second Act Package beginning March 8. Community members can purchase tickets to two of Studio Tenn’s upcoming shows – Smoke on the Mountain, Here You Come Again, or The Sound of Music – for $125. Single-show tickets for The Sound of Music will go on sale to the general public May 1. Visit studiotenn.org or call (615) 541-8200 for more details.

ABOUT THE STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY: Studio Tenn is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, TN. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. Learn more at studiotenn.org.