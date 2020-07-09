



Studio Tenn’s weekly talk show, “Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy” has released its July – August lineup, featuring nationally acclaimed performing artists. Jason Alexander, the Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominee best known for playing George Costanza in “Seinfeld,” will be one of the featured guests.

In addition to an extensive film and television career, Alexander has starred in musicals such as “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” “Accomplice” and “Fish in the Dark.” He has directed multiple projects both on screen and on stage. Alexander will be the talk show guest on Sunday, August 9, at 7 p.m. CST.

Another legendary guest is Kelli O’Hara, the Tony Award winner and seven-time nominee who is an original Broadway cast member of multiple hit musicals, including “The Light in the Piazza” (Clara Johnson), “The Pajama Game” (Babe Williams), “South Pacific” (Ensign Nellie Forbush), “The King and I” (Anna Leonowens) and “Kiss Me Kate” (Lilli Vanessi/Katharine). O’Hara will join the talk show on Sunday, August 2 at 7 p.m. CST.

“Our summer lineup is stacked with performing arts legends, each who I’ve had the privilege of working with at one point throughout my career,” Cassidy said. “We’ve received excellent feedback from the talk show so far, and we’re thrilled to launch into this next phase for the remainder of the summer.”

Additionally, Cassidy is restructuring the show to include an opening guest from a local Tennessee arts institution. By doing so, he hopes to showcase how performing arts organizations are adapting during the pandemic and continuing to spread hope and creativity. The first local guest to appear at the beginning of Sunday’s episode will be Paul Vasterling, Artistic Director of the Nashville Ballet.

The current July – August lineup is as follows:

Sunday, July 12: Victor Garber @ 7:00 p.m. CT | studiotenntalks.com

Victor Garber is an acclaimed stage, film and television personality whose notable projects include “The Flash,” “Glee,” “Motive” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” He is currently starring in Greg Berlanti’s new DC Comics Superhero series, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” On Broadway, Garber has appeared in “Godspell” (Jesus), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (Anthony Hope) and “Assassins” (John Wilkes Booth). He is a Tony and Emmy Award nominee, as well as a Screen Actors Guild and Drama Desk Award winner.

Sunday, July 19: Branden and James @ 7:00 p.m. CT | studiotenntalks.com

Talented vocal and cello duo Branden and James will join Cassidy’s talk show on Sunday, July 19. Together they have shared the stage with stars like Sarah McLachlan, Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers. They recently debuted at the critically acclaimed Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City, and they have recorded an album with producer Patrick Hamilton.

Sunday, July 26: Treat Williams @ 7:00 p.m. CT | studiotenntalks.com

Treat Williams first became widely known from his performance in the 1979 musical film “Hair.” He has since starred in more than 75 films, including “Prince of the City” and “127 Hours,” as well as dozens of television shows such as “Everwood.” Williams has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild awards and three Golden Globes. On Broadway, he performed in “Grease,” “Once in a Lifetime” and “Pirates of Penzance.”

“Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy” takes place every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CST and can be viewed at studiotenntalks.com or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/studiotenntheatrecompany. The show is free for all viewers, and voluntary donations are accepted.

"Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy" takes place every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CST and can be viewed at studiotenntalks.com or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/studiotenntheatrecompany. The show is free for all viewers, and voluntary donations are accepted.




