Studio Tenn Starts 2025 with Crimes of the Heart

Start the new year with a humorous, yet deeply touching, story rooted in Southern family scandal. Studio Tenn will present a limited run of the award-winning play “Crimes of the Heart” on the Turner Theater stage at The Factory from January 30 through February 9, 2025.

Audiences are invited to follow along as three eccentric sisters from a small Southern town are shaken by scandal. Meg’s career is a wreck, Lenny is celebrating her birthday alone and Babe has just been accused of shooting her husband. While they have always made waves in their small Mississippi town, they must now come together to face their troubling past in order to embrace their future.

“Our production of ‘Crimes of the Heart’ celebrates the importance of being true to yourself and the love and support that can only come from family,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director at Studio Tenn. “The audience will fall in love with the Magrath sisters’ performances. It’s equal parts heartache and hilarity that so many families can identify with.”

Making her Studio Tenn debut, Katie Bruno will star as the wallflower sister, Lenny Magrath. While this is her first performance with Studio Tenn, Bruno is no stranger to the stage. Her recent credits include: Mrs. Webb in “Our Town” at Nashville Repertory Theatre, Helen in “Fun Home” at Street Theatre Company and Mrs. Teavee in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Nashville Children’s Theatre. Bruno is also the Director of Education at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

Returning to her Nashville theater roots is New York City-based Delaney Keith, set to bring the accused gunslinging sister, Babe Botrelle, to life. Keith’s previous Nashville theater credits include “The Tempest,” “Macbeth,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Antony and Cleopatra” and “A Winter’s Tale” with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

Nashville-based Mariah Parris returns to the Studio Tenn stage as Meg Magrath. Parris’ local credits include: Judy in “9 to 5”, Jen in “The Cake,” Hope in “Urinetown” and “Ragtime” at Nashville Rep. She also played Mary in “It’s A Wonderful Life” with Studio Tenn and Lady Macbeth with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

A 1981 Pulitzer Prize winner, “Crimes of the Heart” – written by Beth Henley – gained mainstream popularity after hitting the big screen in 1986 and receiving multiple award nominations. The movie adaptation features a star-studded cast with Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange and Sissy Spacek playing the unconventional Magrath sisters grappling with family dysfunction and the aftermath of a tragic incident.

Enjoy a night out and escape to a small magnolia town filled with heartbreak, laughter and scandal. The show only runs through two weekends, from January 30 to February 9, so patrons should act quickly to experience this limited production and outstanding performances. Tickets start as low as $40 and are available at studiotenn.org, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200.

