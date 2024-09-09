Studio Tenn’s Season to Debut with Little Shop of Horrors

Studio Tenn kicks off its 2024-25 season – the theatre company’s 15th anniversary season – with the deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Opening on the Turner Theater stage at the Factory at Franklin on October 10, 2024, the production runs through October 27.

Studio Tenn’s production takes on this affectionate spoof on 1960’s sci-fi movies about a twisted tale of botanical bloodlust. On the dangerous and downtrodden streets of Skid Row, Seymour, a struggling floral assistant, becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” — named after his coworker crush — grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore. As Audrey II’s insatiable hunger grows, Seymour’s world crumbles under the weight of the plant’s sinister plan for global domination.

“Our 2024-25 season is packed with exceptional talent from Tennessee and New York ready to entertain and perform,” said Patrick Cassidy, artistic director for Studio Tenn. “‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is the perfect show to open this season – it will leave you laughing, screaming, and rethinking your gardening plans. The moral of this story: Don’t feed the plants.”

Tickets are available at studiotenn.org, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200, and start for as low as $40. Popular season ticket packages are also available.

Premiering off-off-Broadway in 1982, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s man-eating musical weaves together a tale of love, greed and monstrous desires. The award-winning musical appeared on the big screen in 1986 with a star-studded cast, including Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Levi Stubbs, Steve Martin, Jim Belushi, John Candy, Bill Murray, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell and Michelle Weeks. “Little Shop of Horrors” made its Broadway debut in 2003 and has had several off-Broadway revivals in recent years.

Studio Tenn’s 15th season promises great performances with star-studded casts consisting of returning Studio Tenn talent and new faces.

New York City-based actor and musician, JP Coletta, is thrilled to make his debut on the Turner Theater stage as Seymour. The seasoned actor’s credits include roles in A Charlie Brown Xmas, Million Dollar Quartet, Grease, We Ain’t Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon and Parfunkel Story (Phoenix Theater), Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, Godspell, White Christmas, The Sound of Music, Urinetown and Sweeney Todd. Coletta is also the creator and star of Rock n’ Roll Piano Man, a theatrical concert that celebrates the history of the piano in rock n’ roll.

Savannah Stein is also making her Studio Tenn debut starring as Audrey, a role she cherishes deeply. The Boston Conservatory graduate has performed in New York City and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, notably in the world premiere of Henry Box Brown: The Musical. Her recent Nashville credits include Jane Eyre (Blanche Ingram), I Shot My Rich Aunt (Vivian Rexford) and The Answer at TPAC (Amy Perkins).

Come with an appetite for musical hilarity. “Little Shop of Horrors” is recommended for audiences 13+ due to its subject matter. Tickets are now on sale via studiotenn.org, at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory at Franklin or by calling (615) 541-8200.

ABOUT THE STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY: Studio Tenn Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Middle Tennessee that exists to captivate and inspire with Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts while educating the next generation to create and delight in the experience of live theatre. Learn more at studiotenn.org.

