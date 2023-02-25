Studio Tenn Releases Details for ‘One Night Only’ Event

“One Night Only,” Studio Tenn’s largest fundraiser, is set to take the stage at The Factory at Franklin on April 22 for its annual celebration of Broadway, with classic tributes and interactive performances that will delight stage and screen fans alike.

The 2023 event will celebrate Bob Fosse, the prolific Broadway and Hollywood choreographer and director who has numerous Tony and Academy Awards to his credit. Fosse is admired for bringing shows such as Cabaret, Pippin, Lenny, Damn Yankees and All That Jazz to life before his death in 1987.

“One Night Only: Fosse” (ONO) will bring a talented team of performers to Liberty Hall in The Factory who will thrill guests with a series of engaging, strolling performances during the cocktail hour before taking to the stage to honor Fosse.

Studio Tenn will also announce its 2023-24 season lineup at ONO. The season is set to begin in October 2023 at the freshly named Turner Theater, Studio Tenn’s new, permanent home in The Factory.

“This is our largest event, and we spend an entire year planning to make it an evening that won’t soon be forgotten,” said Todd Morgan, Managing Director of Studio Tenn. “Bob Fosse and his work need no introduction, and our performers – and in all likelihood our guests as well – will bring the lively and iconic performances he’s associated with to the stage.

“For those who haven’t been to ‘One Night Only’ before and are looking for a great night with world-class entertainment while supporting the arts in our community, it’s a home run.”

The Factory’s Liberty Hall will be transformed into a “moody, exclusive club” for ONO, capturing the vaudeville and burlesque scenes that Fosse was so drawn to throughout his life. As the event begins at 6:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a variety of performances throughout the space, photo opportunities, a premium open bar with signature cocktails, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. From 8:00-10:00 p.m., Studio Tenn’s tribute to Fosse’s Broadway and film work will have the stage for a series of rousing and powerful performances.

Studio Tenn has assembled a talented cast for the event that includes Brandon Ellis, Sarah Galinksi, Nate Gilanyi, William Harris III, Solace Hough, Katie Ireland, Bakari King, Melissa Mangold, Carrie Manolakos, Laura Osnes and Brian Charles Rooney. Studio Tenn’s artistic director, Patrick Cassidy, will direct the cast and crew as they bring these beloved scores and ensembles to the audience.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Studio Tenn’s operating budget and the “Make.Believe” capital campaign, which was launched in January to fund the build of Studio Tenn’s new Turner Theater in The Factory. Tickets are $250 per person, with tables of 10 and a range of sponsorship opportunities available. More information is available on the Studio Tenn website.

ONO was attended by approximately 300 people and raised more than $225,000 in 2022, and is Studio Tenn’s largest fundraiser of the year.