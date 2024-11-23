Beloved songs, famous names and a magical holiday backdrop will make for a fun and memorable show for the whole family as Studio Tenn presents “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” on the Turner Theater stage at The Factory at Franklin starting December 5, 2024. The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins will grace the stage after a sold-out run to open Studio Tenn’s 2023-24 season. The mythical-but-true story of a historic jam session at the Sun Records studio transforms into a tribute to the holiday season in this special reincarnation of the production.

Set on the same evening of December 4, 1956, the “Christmas” story seamlessly continues in Sun Records right where the music legends left off in the original “Million Dollar Quartet.” Not only will you watch the foursome capture some of their greatest hits, but you’ll hear their rendition of chart-topping Christmas classics, including “Run Rudolph Run”, “Jingle Bell Rock” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

“We’re thrilled to bring back the sold-out spectacular ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ – this time with some holiday flare,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director for Studio Tenn. “Most of the cast our audience fell in love with is returning to step into the shoes of four iconic performers reflecting on Christmas past, present and future. It’s a can’t-miss show, so prepare to jingle bell rock n’ roll!”

The show runs throughout the holidays, from December 5-29. The extended four-week run ensures no one misses out on the family fun. Tickets start as low as $40 and are available at studiotenn.org, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200.

Returning to Sun Records – and the Studio Tenn stage – Jefferson McDonald is back as Jerry Lee Lewis and Co-Music Director of “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” McDonald studied acting at The Moscow Art Theater, Shakespeare with Patsy Rodenberg in London, The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training and Ithaca College. When McDonald isn’t playing Jerry Lee for Studio Tenn, he’s touring across the country with his band or doing stand-up comedy.

Larry Cole (“Cole”) will be reprising his role as legendary rock and roll musician Elvis Presley. Cole is no stranger to stepping into the blue suede shoes; he portrayed Elvis along with Johnny Cash in multiple productions across the country, including with Studio Tenn. Cole was inducted into the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame and was awarded Broadway World’s Best Actor in A Musical for his portrayal of Elvis in “Million Dollar Quartet.” Most recently, Cole starred in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Heartbreak Hotel In Concert” and in the electrifying stage show “Million Dollar Reunion.”

New to Studio Tenn’s cast is Kurt Jenkins, starring on-stage as Carl Perkins and working behind the scenes as Co-Music Director. He’s previously portrayed Carl Perkins in “Million Dollar Quartet” and Buddy Holly in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” In addition to theatre, Jenkins is preparing for the release of his first feature film.

Also new to the Studio Tenn stage is Gregg Hammer as Johnny Cash, though he is not new to the musical. Hammer originated the role of Johnny Cash in the world premiere of “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” and has also portrayed the ‘Man in Black’ in numerous productions of “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Ring of Fire.” As an actor and musician, Hammer has toured more than 50 countries while performing in the cast of several hit musicals and Broadway National Tours.

Tennessee native Emma Rose Williamson makes her return as Dyanne in “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” She was last seen as the rock n’ roll chick in Studio Tenn’s season 2023-24 production of “Million Dollar Quartet.” Williamson recently received her bachelor’s degree at Lipscomb University, with an emphasis in Musical Theater. Growing up in the music industry, she has been a studio singer in the Nashville area all her life, singing on multiple projects for artists, shows, and Disney parks.

Nashville-based Moot Davis reprises his role of legendary music producer Sam Phillips. Davis is an American songwriter, recording artist and actor. He has more than 26 song placements in film and television, which include (film) “Crash” (Oscar winner for Best Picture), “The Hills Have Eyes,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and “New in Town,” (TV) “Criminal Minds”, “Justified,” “Nashville,” “Riverdale,” and most recently HBO’s “Doom Patrol.”

Bring the whole family for another magical night with these incredible musical personalities and create unforgettable holiday memories. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” contains mild language, alcohol use, smoking and mature content. It is recommended for audiences 12+.

ABOUT THE STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY: Studio Tenn Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Middle Tennessee that exists to captivate and inspire with Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts while educating the next generation to create and delight in the experience of live theatre. Learn more at studiotenn.org or by searching for Studio Tenn on Instagram and Facebook.

