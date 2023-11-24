Studio Tenn Presents “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play”

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” as Studio Tenn revives its critically acclaimed production of “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play” at Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin beginning December 7, with performances running through December 24, 2023.

Set on a snowy Christmas Eve inside WAKM, Franklin’s local radio station, an ensemble of five actors will bring to life the iconic town of Bedford Falls and its many characters. The story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds in a unique theatrical experience as he considers the course his life has taken up to this one fateful night. Patrons have never seen this classic story told quite like this.

Studio Tenn’s Creative Director Patrick Cassidy will direct the production at Turner Theater, the theatre company’s newly opened theater home inside The Factory. A Bedford Falls-inspired cocktail will be available for purchase before and after each performance at The Skylight Bar in The Factory’s Grand Hall.

Caleb Shore will return to the role of George Bailey. Shore has spent the last two years in Los Angeles performing at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Mariah Parris will return as Mary Hatch. Her stage credits include “9 to 5,” “The Cake,” “Urinetown,” and “Ragtime” (Nashville Rep) as well as “Macbeth” (Nashville Shakespeare Festival). A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Parris has performed 300 times in the Off-Broadway hit “Drunk Shakespeare” (Brass Jar Productions) in New York City.

Gerold Oliver will portray George Bailey’s guardian angel Clarence among other characters throughout the performance. A Nashville native, Oliver can be seen in “Gingerbread Kid” (Nashville Children’s Theater) and “The Color Purple” (Nashville Rep).

Nashville native Charlotte Myhre-Shealy will portray Violet Bick and Zuzu among other roles. Shealy’s stage credits include “Smoke on the Mountain” (Studio Tenn), “The Diary of Anne Frank” (Nashville Children’s Theatre) and “Anne of Green Gables” (Springhouse Theatre Company). She is the managing director of Springhouse Theatre Company in Smyrna, Tenn.

Geoff Davin will serve as the announcer of the show in addition to portraying a collection of supporting characters. His stage credits include “9 to 5” (Nashville Rep), “Kinky Boots” (National Tour), “How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical” (Grand Ole Opry House), “The Jonah People” (World Premiere/Nashville Symphony), “The Hiding Place” (Rabbit Room), “Annie” (Ogunquit Playhouse), “Mary Poppins” (Nashville Rep), “Mamma Mia” (Studio Tenn), “Tuck Everlasting” (Nashville Children’s Theatre) and “Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Nashville Shakespeare Festival).

Individual tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play” are now on sale. For $100, families can take advantage of Studio Tenn’s Family 4-Pack ticket special by entering the promo code “FAMILY” at checkout. Student, military and educator discounts are also available. Visit studiotenn.org or call (615) 541-8200 for more details.