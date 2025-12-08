Studio Tenn Partnering with OneGenAway to Host Food Drive for Neighbors in Need

As Studio Tenn brings its holiday production of “White Christmas” to the Turner Theater stage inside The Factory at Franklin, the nonprofit regional theatre company is also inviting the community to join in the spirit of giving through a monthlong food drive supporting neighbors in need.

A donation bin benefiting Franklin-based nonprofit One Generation Away (OneGenAway) is available throughout December outside the theater for the drop-off of non-perishable food items. By serving as a donation site, Studio Tenn hopes to make giving easier for residents and patrons during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

“As a nonprofit, we know how crucial support is during this season, and we believe in the power of community. Since the community shows up for Studio Tenn year after year, we want to show up for our neighbors in return,” said Rachel Jones, Studio Tenn’s Director of Development. “Partnering with One Generation Away allows us to support families who need a little extra help this season, and we’re grateful to play a small part in that effort.”

OneGenAway works to eliminate food insecurity across Middle Tennessee and beyond by rescuing and redistributing high-quality food through its Mobile Pantry and Doorstep Pantry services — no questions asked.

OneGenAway’s most-needed items include:

Canned vegetables (corn, green beans, peas)

Canned chicken or tuna

Boxed pasta and mac and cheese

Peanut butter

Cereal and breakfast items

Pasta sauce (in cans or plastic containers)

Granola bars, Pop-Tarts, and other shelf-stable snacks

Manual can openers

“Studio Tenn means so much to this community, and we’re grateful they’re using their holiday season to lift up neighbors who may be struggling,” said Chris Whitney, Founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “Every donation, big or small, helps brighten the season for a family in need.”

All donations will support families in Tennessee experiencing food insecurity. Community members can drop off donations any time during December at the designated collection bin located just outside Turner Theater.

For more information about Studio Tenn and its productions, including “White Christmas,” visit StudioTenn.com. To learn more about OneGenAway or to make a donation, visit OneGenAway.com.

MORE EVENTS

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email