Studio Tenn Names Mark Fleischer as Executive Director

Studio Tenn has named Mark Fleischer as Executive Director as part of an intentional expansion of the organization’s leadership structure during a period of sustained artistic and organizational growth.

Studio Tenn’s Board of Directors created the Executive Director position to support the company’s next chapter of development. As Williamson County continues to experience significant growth, Studio Tenn is positioning itself to deepen its artistic impact, expand education initiatives, strengthen fundraising capacity, and build the infrastructure required for long-term sustainability.

“Studio Tenn has reached a moment where expanded executive leadership is essential,” said Tony McAlister, Board Chair of Studio Tenn. “We created this role with high expectations. Mark brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in professional theatre, and I’m excited to see how Mark and Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy will work together to lead the company and build on the strong artistic foundation already in place.”

Fleischer currently serves as Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO, one of the nation’s largest regional producers of musical theatre. During his tenure, he guided the organization through the COVID-19 shutdown and recovery, strengthened community partnerships, expanded arts education access and advanced new musical development efforts. He has also held senior leadership roles at Adirondack Theatre Festival in New York and Plano Repertory Theatre in Texas, consistently pairing artistic ambition with operational discipline and civic engagement.

Fleischer will conclude 12 years of leadership at Pittsburgh CLO following the company’s 80th Anniversary season. The transition has been structured and mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors of both companies to ensure continuity and stability for both organizations. He will remain engaged at Pittsburgh CLO through its summer season while beginning strategic engagement in Franklin in preparation for Studio Tenn’s 2026-27 season, which takes the Turner Theater stage in October.

Under Studio Tenn’s leadership model, Fleischer as Executive Director and Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy will serve as equal collaborative partners, each reporting directly to the Board of Directors. Cassidy will continue to lead artistic vision and programming, while Fleischer’s role will focus on strategic planning, financial stewardship, fundraising growth, community engagement and aligning artistic ambition with sustainable organizational development.

“Studio Tenn’s artistic ambitions continue to expand,” said Cassidy. “What excites me about partnering with Mark is that he understands both the artistic process and the operational framework required to sustain it. Together, we are focused on elevating Studio Tenn’s regional and national profile while remaining deeply rooted in the community we serve.”

Members of the Franklin community will have the opportunity to meet Fleischer when he arrives in Franklin the week of March 16 for his first meetings with Studio Tenn’s Board, staff, artists and community stakeholders, as well as to attend the opening night of Studio Tenn’s next show, “Boeing Boeing” on Thursday, March 19. In the months ahead, he and his wife, Holly, will transition from Pittsburgh to Franklin full-time, establishing their home in Williamson County as he prepares Studio Tenn for its 2026-27 season and beyond.

“Studio Tenn is at an exciting inflection point,” said Fleischer. “My first priority is listening. I want to understand the values, aspirations and identity of this incredible theatre company and the community it serves. Theatre thrives when artistic excellence, operational rigor and civic connection advance together. I am honored to join Studio Tenn at this pivotal moment and to help build a professional theatre that reflects both the ambition and spirit of this region.”

With the addition of an accomplished Executive Director, Studio Tenn positions itself not simply for growth, but for lasting institutional impact by strengthening its role as a leading professional theatre serving Middle Tennessee.

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