Studio Tenn Launches $500K Matching Gift Challenge to Double Community Donations

Studio Tenn is announcing a transformative $500,000 gift-matching challenge from an anonymous patron. For a limited time, every contribution to the nonprofit professional theatre company will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of community support.

“For a nonprofit arts organization, opportunities like this can shape the trajectory of what we’re able to create and offer our community,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “This matching gift is a tremendous vote of confidence in the work our team is doing and in the role Studio Tenn plays in Middle Tennessee’s arts scene. We are profoundly grateful.”

The donor, a patron who is becoming a new donor in light of Studio Tenn’s exciting growth, shared the hope that the matching challenge encourages widespread community participation.

“Studio Tenn represents the very best of what a local arts organization can be,” the donor said. “I believe in the power of live theatre to bring people together and inspire. My hope is that this matching gift encourages others to give generously so Studio Tenn can continue creating extraordinary work for years to come.”

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3), Studio Tenn relies on philanthropic support to fuel its wide-reaching impact. Last season alone, the company provided 215 jobs and welcomed over 23,000 audience members. The theatre group also staged five ASL-interpreted performances and hosted two youth summer camps that inspired more than 100 young performers. The matching challenge creates a powerful opportunity to expand this mission-driven work even further.

Donations can be made online at studiotenn.org/donate. To learn more about Studio Tenn, explore upcoming shows or purchase tickets, visit studiotenn.org.

