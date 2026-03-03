Studio Tenn is Bringing Boeing Boeing to Turner Theatre

Expect nonstop laughter when Studio Tenn’s production of “Boeing Boeing,” a two-time Tony Award-winning play and one of Broadway’s funniest comedies, takes the Turner Theater stage March 19 through April 4, 2026, inside The Factory at Franklin.

This iconic farce follows a self-assured pilot who is secretly engaged to three unsuspecting flight attendants. The pilot has expertly timed the women’s flight schedules to keep them from ever meeting, until the arrival of faster Boeing jets throws his perfectly planned love life into comic chaos.

“We always try to include a comedy in Studio Tenn’s season lineup because everyone could use a night of lighthearted laughter,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “With ‘Boeing Boeing,’ audiences can expect a fast-paced, wildly fun night of theatre. It’ll be a throwback to the sitcoms from the ’70s and ’80s.”

Geoffrey Davin, who is currently starring in Studio Tenn’s “Deathtrap,” will return to the stage as the Parisian bachelor Bernard. Starring opposite Davin as his character’s fiancées are Mariah Parris (Gloria), Annabelle Fox (Gabriella) and Jordan Tudor (Gretchen). Studio Tenn audiences will recognize all three actresses from previous productions. Parris starred in “Jersey Boys,” “Crimes of the Heart” and “It’s A Wonderful Life;” Fox was seen in “Chava,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Sound of Music” and “Les Miserables;” and Tudor starred in “Cabaret.”

Megan Murphy Chambers, another familiar face for Studio Tenn patrons, is set to direct the production. This is her first time stepping into the director’s chair for Studio Tenn. Chambers previously starred in Studio Tenn’s “Cabaret,” “Always… Patsy Cline,” “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “White Christmas.”

“Boeing Boeing”carries forward a Studio Tenn season filled with exciting and unexpected performances. The production serves as the penultimate show before the nonprofit professional theater company concludes the season with the highly anticipated, star-studded “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which opens on May 7, 2026.

Official tickets for “Boeing Boeing,” starting at just $40, are only available for purchase at studiotenn.com, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200, ext. 1. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

