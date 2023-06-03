Studio Tenn & CPA Announce ‘The Sound of Music’

An enviable cast of Broadway and local talent will take the stage for Studio Tenn and CPA Arts’ multi-week run of The Sound of Music at Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Soli Deo Center starting June 22.

Along with the full schedule of shows in June and July, tickets are on sale now at studiotenn.org and start as low as $35. Specially priced family and student packages are also available with the ability to add additional seats at a discounted rate.

The beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical follows Maria, a young governess, as she brings joy and music to the von Trapp household. But, as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria on the precipice of World War II, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The production stars Broadway’s Laurie Veldeer as Maria von Trapp and regional theatre favorite John-Mark McGaha as Captain von Trapp.

Nashville theatre staples Matt Carlton, Nan Gurley, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, Brian Charles Rooney, and Nathan Quay Thomas will round out the cast, along with CPA and Belmont University students playing the beloved von Trapp children.

“‘Sound of Music’ is a unique opportunity to bring a classic and powerful story to our community, with Broadway talent working alongside up-and-coming performers in a wonderful setting on CPA’s campus,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “We couldn’t be more excited about not only the quality of the show but also the chance to bring our communities together for everyone to enjoy.”

Veldeer’s Broadway credits include “Plaza Suite,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Newsies.” She has toured nationally in productions of “Into the Woods” and “Hairspray” and starred in regional performances of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Newsies,” “A Little Night Music” and “Steel Magnolias.” Veldeer’s role in the production is a full-circle moment for her as she once played Brigitta von Trapp as a child.

McGaha is a familiar face in the community. He serves as the Director of Worship and Arts at Christ Presbyterian Church and works on the arts staff at CPA. In addition, McGaha headlines concerts across the country with Artists Lounge Live, starring in “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience with John-Mark McGaha” and “Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole.” McGaha’s theatre credits include “Cafe A Gogo,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Violet,” “The Ray Charles Legacy,” “The Sinatra Legacy,” and “The Cash Legacy” at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

CPA Arts’ Emily Speck is directing and choreographing the production, and Steve Kummer is the music director. The Speck name is very familiar to those involved in Middle Tennessee’s theatre scene, as Emily and her husband, Jake Speck, helped found Studio Tenn and have been longtime leaders in the arts community.

“To give our students the experience of being in the cast and crew of a professional production right here on our campus is such a tremendous opportunity for them, not to mention a wonderful gift to our community,” said Jake Speck, CPA Artistic Director and former Managing Director of Studio Tenn.

The 1960 Tony Award winner for Best Musical and the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein – “The Sound of Music” has captured audiences across the globe with a collection of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”

“The Sound of Music” premieres June 22 at Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Soli Deo Center with a run that extends into July. Visit studiotenn.org or call (615) 541-8200 for more details.