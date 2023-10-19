Studio Tenn Celebrates Opening Night in New Theater on October 19

On October 19, Studio Tenn will be launching the first season in their new home, the brand-new Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin. The theater company will present “Million Dollar Quartet” as its first show in its new home.

“This is undoubtedly Studio Tenn’s most anticipated season to date as we officially open Turner Theater,” said Todd Morgan, Studio Tenn’s Managing Director. “A permanent home is something we’ve been working towards for many years, and we wanted to bring a lineup of this caliber to our community as we make the season a true celebration of theater featuring multiple ‘iconic’ productions and artists.”

“We will be celebrating our ribbon cutting on the morning of October 19,” said Catherine Birdsong, Director of Development, “and we will be having the premier of our first show of the season in the evening.”

Studio Tenn’s 14th Season opens with the story of December 4, 1956 when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins made music history by jamming together. The show presents more than 20 chart-topping hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “Who Do You Love.”

“Million Dollar Quartet” will run October 19 – November 5, 2023. Purchase tickets here.

The theater – located adjacent to the Grand Hall and Mojo’s Tacos in The Factory – will seat 319 patrons and Studio Tenn is offering the opportunity to name each one of the seats for $2,500 each as part of their “Name Your Seat” campaign. It is one way members of the community can become part of creating the space that will provide a stage for musical theatrical presentations, an area for educational activities, rehearsal space, and when not being used by Studio Tenn, the space will be available for other performances.

Studio Tenn exists to captivate and inspire with Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts while educating the next generation about how to create and delight in the experience of live theatre. Management hopes to transform Studio Tenn into a Tony Award-winning regional theatre company where artistry and community take center stage.

They prioritize the utilization of top tier local and regional talent; stay committed to diversity, inclusion and equality as drivers of the creative process; and engage Williamson County residents and the Middle Tennessee Community in conversations about the arts.

“Tickets are going fast for this sure to sell out run of Million Dollar Quartet …” said Cole, who will be playing Elvis. “Many of you have already jumped on and snagged your tickets, including beloved fans from as far away as Orlando, Florida! I’m excited to see each and every one of you! Being so close to Nashville, you just never know which of our celebrity friends might just drop by, as well. It’s always a dream come true to portray my hero Elvis in this beloved hit musical…doing so in Tennessee makes it even that much more special. Come and live the dream with me, October 19 through October 29”

Studio Tenn Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is happy to bring world-class professional theater to Middle Tennessee.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd.