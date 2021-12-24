Studio Tenn Cancels Remaining Performances of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Due to COVID-19

Studio Tenn has canceled its remaining shows for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” due to breakthrough cases of COVID.

In a message posted to their website, they stated, “It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we are canceling the remainder of our performances for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Life Radio Play” due to breakthrough cases of COVID in our company.”

“In an abundance of caution, Studio Tenn Theatre company prioritizes the health and safety of our cast, crew, team, and patrons,” they continued.

Ticketmaster is in the process of refunding ticket holders for the remaining shows.

The company is asking patrons to make a donation to keep live theater going in our community, those interested in donating, can do so here.