Studio Tenn Announces Summer Camps and Educational Programming

Studio Tenn, Franklin’s professional regional theatre company, is gearing up for a series of summer camps and educational programming aimed at all ages and skill levels. The initiative is an exciting extension of the organization’s mission to train aspiring performers in all aspects of theater to shape the next generation of artists and arts lovers.

Studio Tenn’s spring and summer programming kicks off with Audition Masterclass for ages 15 and up on March 30, 2024, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin. Registration is just $30 per person.

Through skill-sharpening sessions and rotating master classes, accomplished local theater professionals will share their wealth of experience with participants, offering invaluable insights including ways to enhance previously prepared monologues, audition songs and dance routines; dynamic exercises tailored to acting and dance audition techniques; and opportunities to engage with like-minded theater enthusiasts, share ideas and build connections that extend beyond the workshop walls.

Young performers have the opportunity to step into the limelight with Studio Tenn’s Summer Camps this June; camps culminate in mainstage performances at the new Turner Theater at the Factory at Franklin.

Studio Tenn’s Junior Camp (grades 3-6) runs June 3-8, 2024, at BGA and Turner Theater. Students are invited to engage in a supportive environment where imagination knows no bounds. The fun and lively camp will consist of rehearsals, costume design sessions and prop-making workshops in preparation for a student performance of “Finding Nemo Kids” at Turner Theater on June 8 at 2:00 p.m. Registration is $300 per student.

Studio Tenn’s Summer Intensive (grades 7-12) takes place June 10-14 and June 17-23, 2024, at BGA and Turner Theater. During this two-week program, students will hone their acting skills, collaborate with fellow performers and bring a full-scale production of “Legally Blonde Jr.” to life at Turner Theater on June 22 at 7:00 p.m. and June 23 at 2:00 p.m. Registration is $450 per student.

Whether students are driven to become theater professionals or simply desire a creative outlet, Studio Tenn seeks to provide a safe, welcoming environment that will spark a lifelong love of live theater.

“This programming isn’t just about learning lines and hitting marks; experiences like these shape confident, expressive individuals,” said Bakari King, Studio Tenn’s Director of Education. “I’m excited to watch students discover the power of their own voices, the magic of collaboration, and the thrill of stepping into someone else’s shoes through performance.”

To learn more or to register for one of Studio Tenn’s education programs, visit studiotenn.org.