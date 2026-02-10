Studio Tenn Announces Date for One Night Only Event

Studio Tenn’s annual fundraising gala, “One Night Only,” returns to Liberty Hall inside The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated evening. This year’s theme, “Summer Starlight Serenade,” sets the stage for a celebration of community and the power of live theatre. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, a seated dinner and unforgettable performances.

As Franklin’s premier nonprofit professional theatre company, Studio Tenn relies on the generosity of its supporters to produce Broadway-caliber work and invest in artists on and off the stage. “One Night Only” serves as the organization’s signature fundraiser, bringing together theatre lovers and champions of the arts for a single night that fuels Studio Tenn’s mission and propels the company into the season ahead.

“Every Studio Tenn season represents years of thoughtful planning and artistic commitment,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “The generosity shown through ‘One Night Only’ allows us to keep raising the bar and positioning Studio Tenn as a leading destination for professional theatre in the Southeast.”

As a nonprofit, Studio Tenn’s impact extends far beyond the stage. Last season alone, the company provided 215 jobs and welcomed more than 23,000 audience members. The theatre also expanded accessibility by offering five ASL-interpreted performances and deepened its commitment to arts education by hosting two youth summer camps, inspiring more than 100 young performers. Efforts from “One Night Only” make it possible for Studio Tenn to continue expanding their educational programs, increase accessibility to theatre and bring world-class performances to Franklin.

This year’s fundraiser is chaired by community leaders Matt and Julie Brown, who are both deeply engaged in nonprofit efforts across Franklin. Matt serves as Franklin’s Ward 2 alderman and is a brand strategist and entrepreneur, while Julie is a veteran educator and longtime nonprofit advocate. Together, the Browns own and operate the Five Points Post Office and General Store in Downtown Franklin. Both Matt and Julie are longtime Studio Tenn patrons and dedicated supporters.

“Studio Tenn plays a vital role in the cultural life of Franklin,” said Matt Brown. “The arts bring people together and create shared experiences that strengthen our community. As chairs of ‘One Night Only,’ Julie and I are proud to support Studio Tenn’s mission and the people who bring these productions to life.”

Join Studio Tenn for a night of extraordinary performances and meaningful impact. Official tickets are now available for purchase and can only be purchased at studiotenn.com/one-night-only-2026.

