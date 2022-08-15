Studio Tenn Announces Cast for “Aida”, Coming to TPAC This Fall

An all-star team has been assembled for the upcoming STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY and THE TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (TPAC) production of ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE’S AIDA: IN CONCERT for two nights at TPAC on September 30 and October 1, 2022.

With a rich score of Elton John music driving the enduring story of love, war and betrayal, the production will be directed and choreographed by Broadway’s Gerry McIntyre, a Broadway stalwart with credits including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Chicago. The shows will be co-directed by Studio Tenn Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, the beloved stage and screen veteran.

The two-night show stars Maya Riley – a promising Nashville talent making her TPAC debut – as Aida, joining Jon Robert Hall (TV’s “Glee,” Wicked) as Radames, Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then) as Amneris, and Rex Smith (Top 10 Single “You Take My Breath Away”, Grease) as Zoser.

“The talent level is simply amazing – it’s a star-studded cast from New York, Los Angeles and Nashville,” said Cassidy. “We’re especially excited for Maya to take the James K. Polk Theater stage in her hometown – she’s mesmerizing and I know will make a lasting impression on showgoers. To put her alongside Rex, Jackie and John creates a dynamic and powerful experience.”

Riley, a graduate of New York University Tisch School of the Arts, has performed in a variety of roles across the globe, including Ragtime, Cymbeline, Gem of the Ocean and Godspell. Smith as been a staple in Broadway productions for years, and has a long list of TV and feature film credits as well. Burns’ distinguished career includes the title of Broadway’s longest running Elphaba in Wicked – in fact, she is the face of the Wicked brand. Hall was a regular on the hit TV series, Glee, and has written and performed with a wide-ranging list of global superstars including Childish Gambino, Celine Dion, Florida-Georgia Line, Josh Groban and even Michael Jackson.

Other members of the impressive cast include Christian Boyd, Mark Cabus, Gabrielle Ejibe, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Carli Hardon, William Harris III, Josh Jordan, Bakari King, Juliana Lamia, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Calvin Malone, and Kittrell Poe.

Members of the creative team include Assistant Choreographer Everett Tarlton, Set Designer Sawyer Wallace, Co-Costume Designers Devon Spencer & Lauren Terry, Lighting Designer Michael Barnette, Sound Designer Danny Northup, and Music Director Steve Kummer.

Shows start at 8:00 p.m. on both September 30 and October 1. Single tickets are on sale now on both the Studio Tenn and TPAC websites (link to tickets here). Tickets for the entire Studio Tenn 2022-23 season can be purchased in a four-show season package on the Studio Tenn website. More information about TPAC’s Broadway Series is also available on TPAC’s website.

About ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE’S AIDA: IN CONCERT

Winner of four Tony Awards, ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE’S AIDA: IN CONCERT is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love.

The enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, Amneris. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames’ love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

The show was originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions and directed on Broadway by Robert Falls. Music is by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice; the book is by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls and David Henry Hwang.

ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE’S AIDA is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com