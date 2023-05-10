Studio Tenn Announces 2023-2024 Season

At Studio Tenn’s annual “One Night Only” celebration in The Factory at Franklin, the professional theater company announced its 2023-24 season lineup. All productions will be held entirely in the company’s purpose-built Turner Theater in the Factory, set to open with the first production, “Million Dollar Quartet,” in October 2023.

Season ticket packages for Studio Tenn’s 14th season are now available on the company’s website, studiotenn.org.

At “One Night Only,” the Studio Tenn team announced the new season as more than $160,000 was raised to support operations, talent, and production. With a theme of “Icons,” the 2023-24 season will be filled with energy, modern interpretations of classics, and renowned performers from the Broadway world. After “Million Dollar Quartet” in October, Studio Tenn will produce “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Cabaret.”

“This is undoubtedly Studio Tenn’s most anticipated season to date as we officially open Turner Theater,” said Todd Morgan, Studio Tenn’s Managing Director. “A permanent home is something we’ve been working towards for many years, and we wanted to bring a lineup of this caliber to our community as we make the season a true celebration of theater featuring multiple ‘iconic’ productions and artists.”

Million Dollar Quartet

Studio Tenn’s 14th Season opens with a rock ’n’ roll experience never before seen. On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for one night to play music and ended up making history. A newspaper man who was there wrote, ‘This quartet could sell a million’ and soon they were dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet.” This was their only performance, a cultural flashpoint that caught rock ‘n’ roll at the moment of creation.

Step inside the greatest jam session ever recorded with four of music’s most legendary musicians doing what they loved most: expressing life’s joy and sadness through song.

Million Dollar Quartet will have patrons rocking down memory lane with more than 20 chart-topping hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “Who Do You Love.”

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Set on a snowy Christmas Eve inside a radio station, an ensemble of five actors brings to life the iconic town of Bedford Falls. The story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds in a unique theatrical experience as he considers ending his life on one fateful Christmas Eve night. Patrons have never seen this classic story told quite like this.

Driving Miss Daisy

Studio Tenn is committed to bringing Southern stories to the stage. “Driving Miss Daisy,” by Alfred Uhry, is a story rooted in the Deep South, which follows the decades-long relationship between a strong-willed, well-to-do Jewish woman and her black chauffeur in the Jim Crow South. Set against a backdrop of changing world events between the late 1940s and early 1970s, what begins as a troubled and hostile pairing soon blossoms into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them. With humor and heartfelt emotion, Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play poignantly explores the transformative power of true friendship.

Cabaret

Wilkommen, bienvenue, welcome…to Cabaret! Studio Tenn’s 2023-24sSeason closes with one of the most successful and beloved musicals of all time. Berlin’s famous Kit Kat Club is brought to life through the transformation of Studio Tenn’s Turner Theater. Kander and Ebb’s legendary musical about a British nightclub singer, an American writer, a leering and flamboyant emcee, and the decadence of 1929 Berlin. Cabaret explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. As mounting fears and uncertainty rise outside the club, life inside grows more and more beautiful. Musical numbers include “Wilkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”

About Studio Tenn Theatre Company

Studio Tenn is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with its hub being the new, state-of-the-art Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. Studio Tenn exists to captivate and inspire with Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts while educating the next generation to create and delight in the experience of live theater.