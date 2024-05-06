Studio Tenn and TPAC Launch Cabaret Experience

Studio Tenn Theatre Company and Tennessee Performing Arts Center® present A Cabaret Experience, a three-show series of cabaret performances exploring the intersection of song and story and featuring towering talents of Broadway with unique perspectives.

Tickets on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons can save 10% when they buy two performances and save 15% when they buy all three shows.

Limited group sales are available. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

The summer series includes two-time Tony Award® winner Kate Baldwin’s SING PRETTY, DON’T FALL DOWN, The Lion King royalty Alton Fitzgerald White’s BROADWAY MY WAY, and a magical new cabaret creation from Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy called PINK GOES GOOD WITH GREEN, with Wicked stars Kara Lindsay and Teal Wicks.

With performers and audience members sharing an intimate setting, each individual evening blends the music of Broadway with the stories behind the songs as only cabaret can.

“This will be our fourth season bringing top Broadway talent to Nashville for A Cabaret Experience,” says Cassidy. “The series offers the audience a chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the witches of Wicked, The Lion King’s own Mufasa, and a host of other Broadway musicals that only these performers know while singing the songs that made those musicals famous.”

An art form like no other, cabaret is a unique combination of music, song, stories, and comedy that emerged from nightclubs and jazz rooms across Europe and America that placed audiences and performers together in intimate settings. A Cabaret Experience seeks to create an atmosphere like the venues in Berlin or New York (Feinstein’s 54 Below) for audiences in Middle Tennessee. With the fourth wall removed, performers bare their souls and audiences share their journeys, allowing for an interplay of stories and songs that result in tears, laughter, and an unforgettable emotional rush.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Studio Tenn again to present an unforgettable cabaret series this summer,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “This collaboration was one of our first series as we returned to live performances. We’re proud to be expanding this series and keeping cabaret among the diverse entertainment experiences in Nashville.” For more information, visit TPAC.ORG.

A Cabaret Experience

SING PRETTY, DON’T FALL DOWN with Kate Baldwin – July 13, 2024

PINK GOES GOOD WITH GREEN with Kara Lindsay & Teal Wicks – Aug. 3, 2024

BROADWAY MY WAY with Alton Fitzgerald White – Aug. 17, 2024

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email