Students Win Awards at TSA State Leadership Conference

Students from Page High, Ravenwood High and Legacy Middle returned from the Tennessee Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference with several awards and titles.

From Ravenwood High, Adwit Satyawadi, Swayam Batra, Sashank Dara, Jo Jamullamudi, Srikar Kusumanchi and Aneek Polepalli placed first in the VEX Robotics competition. Their classmates, Malvika Rao, Aditi Jindal and Prisha Shethia, won the Audio Podcasting category, and Seshadithya Saravanan won the Future Technology and Engineering Teacher category. Teams that placed high enough are eligible to compete in the National TSA Conference this summer. In addition to those awards, RHS sophomore Yug Patel was elected Tennessee TSA President for the 2023-24 school year.

“Our Ravenwood TSA students dedicated many hours preparing for the conference,” said RHS TSA adviser Jeremy Paisley. “We are fortunate to have many of our members place in several events, especially since this is only our second year of establishment.”

Paisley was also selected as the TSA High School Adviser of the Year.

“It was an honor for me to be nominated and selected,” he said. “As a school organization, we are excited about more students participating in this program and developing post-secondary and work-readiness skills.”

Page High students placed second in four categories in the competition, which also makes those students eligible for the National TSA Conference. The Page High TSA adviser is Jay Emmons.

Legacy Middle had numerous first-place winners, including Krishna Deepak in Career Preparation; Abby Everett and Malenda White in Challenging Technology Issues; Charlie Burke, Cade McReynolds, Tucker Mize, Logan Rivers and Maverick Rupert in Inventions and Innovations; Matthew Clements, Krishna Deepak, Dash McLeod and Lleyton Taylor in the Junior Solar Sprint; Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab in Mass Production; Emily Chambless in Promotional Marketing; and Logan Rivers and Kai Schwab in Technical Design. These students, as well as several of their classmates, are eligible for the National TSA Conference. Their advisers are Robert Baltz and Amber Whiting.

Congratulations to the students listed below, who placed within the top three in their category.