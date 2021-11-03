Students to Perform in Williamson County Honors Orchestra Nov. 3

Some of the talented musicians of Williamson County Schools will be showing off their skills during the Williamson County Honor Orchestra performances Wednesday, November 3.

From 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., the district’s middle and high school orchestras will present their concerts at Brentwood High. Students were selected to perform in the event after auditioning earlier this year.

“This is a great opportunity to come out and visit with families, students and teachers,” said WCS Director of Fine Arts Mark Kinzer. “You’ll be able to experience some of the best musicians in the county. I promise that you will enjoy it.”

Admission to the event is free. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.