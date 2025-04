Students Shine at TSA State Leadership Conference

Technology Student Association (TSA) students across the district are preparing to compete on the National stage after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference April 2-5.

Ravenwood High dominated the high school competition with students earning 10 first-place awards. Shrivatsan Venkatraman placed first in Transportation Modeling; Tiya Desai, Sophia Lin, Krina Patel, Gnanadatta Rambha, Anwita Satyawadi and Agamya Singh earned first place in Board Game Design; Srikar Kusumachi and Aryan Shaikh received first place in Data Science and Analytics; Aranv Mehta and Yug Patel earned first place in Debating Technological Issues; Gautham Giri, Abigail Goddard, Laasya Kandali, Meghana Sappidi, Lillyanne Smith and Vighnesh Vijayakumar placed first in Digital Video Production; Felopateer Joseph, Ibrahim Khan and Abduazin Rakhmanov earned first place in Geospatial Technology; Advik Anand, Aryan Chaitanya, Vivaan Rochlani and Adwaya Yesare placed first in Senior Solar Sprint; Sashank Dara, Aneek Polepalli and Abduazim Rakhmanov earned first place in System Control Technology; Parthiban Sivakumar, Venkata Sai J. Venkumahanthi and Varun Yellanki earned first place in Virtual Reality Visualization; and Chaytrika Golla, Laasya Kandali, Amrutha Sree Murahari, Shaurya Nadagoudra, Aahan Swain and Vaishnavi Akshaya Yeni Shetty earned first place in the Webmaster category.

Legacy Middle brought home four first-place awards with Molly Pouncey earning first place in Cybersecurity; John Heimerle, Molly Pouncey and Lyanna Ward earning first in BioTechnology; Reid Allen and Dalton Mauk earning first place in Structural Design; and John Heimerle, Jackson Lynch, Cal McLeod, Max Rainey and Ryan Silverstein placing first in Video Game Design.

“TSA demands excellence from students, and Legacy Middle’s TSA chapter consistently rises to meet them,” said LMS TSA advisor Amber Elkins. “I am so proud of their character, behavior and performance on the podium. These students amaze me with their complexity of problem-solving and ability to stick with hard things.”

From Franklin High, Travis Baltau, Cate Chatham, Luke Kaikaris and Nathan Kim won first place in Music Production. Ridham Ohri was the sole recipient of the Dustin Heavilon Engineering Scholarship.

Page High’s Bailey Murray won first place in Promotional Design; Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan earned first in Forensic Science; and Shivam Bhardwaj, Supriya (Aoarna) Bindra, Shruthi Mogan, Thomas Delk, Bailey Murray and Logan Thiel placed first in STEM Mass Media.

From Nolensville High, Paul Jang, Tanush Jegannathan, Utkarsh Jha, Pranav Karthikeyan, Puneeth Pradeep and Caroline Rengar placed first in TSA Robotics.

“I am incredibly proud of the Nolensville Chapter,” said NHS TSA Advisor Elvia Klym. “In their first year participating, they performed exceptionally well and gained a lot of valuable experience. I look forward to watching the robotics team compete at the national competition.”

TSA is an organization of students engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. These students are eligible to compete in the National Conference June 27-July 1 in Nashville.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Architectural Design (HS)

Sixth Place – Page High

Caitlin Anglum

Hailee Berry

Ann Cherry

Sydney Desantis

Riley Hagenbuch

Saanvi Khosla

Audio Podcasting (HS)

Second Place – Page High

Hailee Berry

Saanvi Khosla

Fifth Place- Ravenwood High

Felopateer Joseph

Muskaan Maheshwari

Kumudini Munjeti

Shailsuta Pathak

Tanishka Patil

Fifth Place – Franklin High

Adam Gallers

Andrew Murphy

Lydia Smith

Sixth Place – Ravenwood High

Ashwika Chitreddy

Manya Naresh

Meghana Sappidi

Onella Sharma

Karan Soni

Janvi Vashishtha

BioTechnology (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

John Heimerle

Molly Pouncey

Lyanna Ward

BioTechnology Design (HS)

Seventh Place – Ravenwood High

Advik Anaand

Manu Kalasikam

Varun Kilaru

Samuel Michael

Yug Patel

Abduazim Rakhmanov

Ninth Place – Ravenwood High

Caelan Dunlea

Harshita Nallaka

Joaquin Neeley

Aryan Shaikh

Parthiban Sivakumar

Board Game Design (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Tiya Desai

Sophia Lin

Krina Patel

Gnanadatta Rambha

Anwita Satyawadi

Agamya Singh

Second Place – Ravenwood High

Theja Ajithkumar

Aanya Dhawan

Vibha Kedilaya

Jinny Kim

Yuny Kim

Adawaya Yesare

Eighth Place – Page High

Shruthika aumani

Ellie Kimble

Shruthi Mogan

Ariana Rivers

Bailey Witt

CAD 2D, Architectural (HS)

Fourth Place – Ravenwood High

Micah Mccollum

Fifth Place – Ravenwood High

Varshini Mohanasekaran

CAD 3D, Engineering (HS)

Third Place – Ravenwood High

Preetham Dyapa

Sixth Place – Page High

Ellie Kimble

Ninth Place – Page High

Cole Rodriguez

CAD Foundations (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Maverick Rupert

Career Prep (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Kaya Jones

Challenging Technology Issues (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Andrew Clements

Riggs Johnson

Chapter Team (HS)

Third Place – Ravenwood High

Deekshitha Balaji

Yash Deorah

Manu Kalasikam

Joaquin Neeley

Yug Patel

Karan Soni

Children’s Stories (HS)

Second Place – Page High

Anoushka Behera

Erica Bowman

Sydney Bowman

Reegan Stanton

Bailey Witt

Third Place – Ravenwood High

Erica Goh

Chaytrika Golla

Laasya Kandali

Sophia Lin

Varshini Mohanasekaran

Anushri Mukherjee

Children’s Stories (MS)

Fourth Place – Legacy Middle

Kaya Jones

Morgan McNett

Molly Pouncey

Julia Silva

Fifth Place – Legacy Middle

Keyann Bhagat

Andrew Clements

Davis Demain

Max Gallion

Jackson Lynch

Kekoa Schwab

Coding (HS)

Third Place – Franklin High

Andrew Jiang

Jaiden Johnson

Fifth Place – Page High

Sreenesh Allu

Akhilan Muralidharan

Ninth Place – Franklin High

Yusef Khanfar

Visagan Saravanan

Tenth Place – Page High

Anshul Bera

Austin Maldonado

Coding (MS)

Fifth Place – Legacy Middle

Kian Jones

Weston Reister

Construction Challenge (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Reid Allen

Benjamin Cehaic

Riggs Johnson

Dex McLeod

Third Place

Alex Murthy

Simon Rezk

Graicyn Shechter- Clarke

Owen Tarr

Cybersecurity (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Molly Pouncey

Fourth Place – Legacy Middle

“> Weston Reister

Data Science & Analytics (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Srikar Kusumachi

Aryan Shaikh

Second Place- Ravenwood High

Samuel Michael

Abduazim Rakhmanov

Fifth Place – Franklin High

Samuel Kabagambe

Manasvi Shah

Sixth Place – Page High

Saanvi Pradham

Ariana Rivers

Data Science & Analytics (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Connor Moore

Lyanna Ward

Debating Technological Issues (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Aranv Mehta

Yug Patel

Second Place – Franklin High

Gavin Murphy

Ridham Ohri

Fifth Place – Page High

Anshul Bera

Arhaan Shaik

Sixth Place – Page High

Sanjana Balusu

Anupriya Bindra

Ninth Place – Franklin High

Krishna Deepak

Sri Inampudi

Digital Photography (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Graicyn Shecter-Clarke

Sixth Place

Charlie Burke

Digital Video Production (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Gautham Giri

Abigail Goddard

Laasya Kandali

Meghana Sappidi

Lillyanne Smith

Vighnesh Vijayakumar

Fifth Place – Page High

Liam Dehal

Thomas Delk

Shruthi Mogan

Evan Moore

Prajeeth Rajaram

Bailey Witt

Sixth Place – Ravenwood High

Runhe Gu

John Paul Kukulka

Sowmil Kumble

Satya Peddibhotla

Venkata Sai J. Venkumanhanthi

Ananmay Wasnik

Dragster Design (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Duncan Adams

Fifth Place

Liam Trott

Drone Challenge (UAV) (HS)

Second Place – Ravenwood High

Sashank Dara

Jeffrey Fedorov

Guhan Giri

Felopateer Joseph

Aditya Pawar

Engineering Design (HS)

Second Place – Franklin High

Sri Inampudi

Ridham Ohri

Laura Ong

Evan Rivers

Fourth Place – Page High

Thomas Delk

Shamyuktha Dintakurthy

Evan Moore

Bailey Murray

Christopher Peck

Logan Thiel

Sixth Place – Ravenwood High

Advik Anand

Aryan Chaitanya

Caelan Dunlea

Erica Goh

Varun Kilaru

Aahan Swain

Ninth Place – Page High

Charanteja Dintakurthy

Shakthi Mogan

Reegan Stanton

Fashion Design & Technology (HS)

Second Place – Ravenwood High

Erica Goh

Ruhee Gupta

Koena Mukherje

Ava Wohlken

Fourth Place- Ravenwood High

Liah Charney

Kathleen Huynh

Nithya Tyagi

Aananya Vig

Fifth Place – Franklin High

Cate Chatham

Abby Everett

Manasvi Shah

Seventh Place – Franklin High

Robin Fickus

Adam Gallers

Elliotte Miller

Malenda White

Flight (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Owen Tarr

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Max Rainey

Flight Endurance (HS)

Second Place – Page High

Charanteja Dintakurthy

Sixth Place – Fairview High

Jayden Bowman

Forensic Science (HS)

First Place – Page High

Shruthika Kakumani

Shruthi Mogan

Fifth Place -Franklin High

Andrew Murphy

Lydia Smith

Forensic Technology (MS)

Fifth Place – Legacy Middle

Morgan McNett

Lyanna Ward

Future Technology and Engineering Teacher (HS)

Third Place – Ravenwood High

Amrutha Sree Murahari

Fourth Place – Franklin High

“> Gavin Murphy

Seventh Place – Fairview High

“> Kaelyn Baltz

Geospatial Technology (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Felopateer Joseph

Ibrahim Khan

Abduazim Rakhmanov

Sixth Place – Centennial High

Ritika Bharathan

Anson Castelo

Seventh Place – Page High

Pooja Potharaju

Suhani Thatipamula

Inventions & Innovations (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Davis Kuhl

Dalton Mauk

Simon Rezk

Liam Trott

Sixth Place – Legacy Middle

Preston Harris

Connor Moore

Julia Silva

Junior Solar Spring (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Bennett Bowman

Andrew Clements

Kian Jones

Simon Rezk

Leadership Strategies (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Aniket Nijil

Max Penix

Lyanna Ward

Manufacturing Prototype (HS)

Second Place – Ravenwood High

Jeffrey Fedorov

Guhan Giri

Ruiting Ji

Amrutha Sree Murahari

Vaishnavi Akshaya Yeni Shetty

Mass Production (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Davis Demain

Riggs Johnson

Dex McLeod

Kekoa Schwab

Fourth Place – Legacy Middle

Roland Eades

Maverick Rupert

Ryan Silverstein

Medical Technology (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Connor Moore

Aniket Nijil

Music Production (HS)

First Place – Franklin High

Travis Baltau

Cate Chatham

Luke Kaikaris

Nathan Kim

Third Place – Ravenwood High

Jeffrey Fedorov

Arush Gupta

Ishaan Khanna

Varun Kilaru

Tejas Patil

Abhinav Vijayanand

Fourth Place – Ravenwood High

Jinny Kim

Varshini Mohanasekaran

Koena Mukherje

Manya Naresh

Janvi Vashishtha

Ava Wohlken

Sixth Place – Page High

Sreenesh Allu

Shivam Bhardwaj

Liam Dehal

Arhaan Shaik

Mohammed Sheik

Nishanth Sundar

Off the Grid (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Keyaan Bhagat

Bennett Bowman

Davis Demain

Kian Jones

Davis Kuhl

Kekoa Schwab

Fifth Place – Legacy Middle

Dalton Mauk

Max Penix

Julia Silva

Liam Trott

On Demand Video (HS)

Second Place -Ravenwood High

Rohan Gunasekar

Muskaan Maheshwari

Kumudini Munjeti

Shailsuta Pathak

Tanishka Patil

Satya Peddibhotla

Fourth Place – Ravenwood High

Gautham Giri

Abigail Goddard

Meghana Sappidi

Lillyanne Smith

Venkata Sai J. Venkumahanthi

Vighnesh Vijayakumar

Fifth Place – Page High

Shivam Bhardwaj

Liam Dehal

Logan Garland

Isaac Mobley

Shakthi Mogan

Arhaan Shaik

Seventh Place – Page High

Aditi Bindra

Saanvi Pradham

Prajeeth Rajaram

Cole Rodriguez

Mohammed Sheik

Nishanth Sundar

Photographic Technology (HS)

Second Place – Ravenwood High

“> Jinny Kim

Sixth Place – Ravenwood High

“> Vivaan Rochlani

Prepared Presentations (HS)

Second Place- Page High

“> Erica Bowman

Second Place – Franklin High

“> Krishna Deepak

Second Place – Centennial High

“> Ritika Bharathan

Fifth Place – Ravenwood High

“> Impana Dyamenahalli

Prepared Speech (MS)

Ninth Place – Legacy Middle

“> Max Penix

Problem Solving (MS)

Fourth Place – Legacy Middle

Kekoa Schwab

Graicyn Shechter-Clarke

Promotional Design (HS)

First Place – Page High

“> Bailey Murray

Eighth Place – Ravenwood High

“> Ava Wohlken

Ninth Place – Page High

“> Erica Bowman

Promotional Marketing (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

“> Tucker Marlow

Senior Solar Sprint (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood. High

Advik Anand

Aryan Chaitanya

Vivaan Rochlani

Adwaya Yesare

Fifth Place – Nolensville High

Jack Glisson-Schlitt

Ben Hewitt

Desi Kelley

Eighth Place – Ravenwood High

Sashank Dara

Arunabh Kartik Ivaturi

Ibrahim Khan

Henry Tran

Software Development (HS)

Second Place – Ravenwood High

Anish Kodali

Vidhushi Kondabathini

Devin Liu

Vivaan Rochlani

Nithya Tyagi

Ethan Varghese

Fifth Place – Ravenwood High

Rohan Gunasekar

Shaurya Nadagoudra

Anika Pandey

Sophia Pannu

Satya Peddibhotla

Sixth Place – Franklin High

Yusef Khanfar

Visagan Saravanan

STEM Mass Media (HS)

First Place – Page High

Shivam Bhardwaj

Supriya (Aparna) Bindra

Shruthi Mogan

Thomas Delk

Bailey Murray

Logan Thiel

Third Place – Ravenwood High

Niloy Mazumdar

Harshita Nallaka

Karan Soni

Fourth Place – Ravenwood High

Chaytrika Golla

Laasya Kandali

Anushri Mukherjee

Structural Design (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Reid Allen

Dalton Mauk

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Kaya Jones

Morgan McNett

Structural Design and Engineering (HS)

Third Place – Fairview High

Tayvin Bowman

Adam Jiang

Eleventh Place – Page High

Shamyuktha Dintakurthy

Evan Moore

System Control Technology (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Sashank Dara

Aneek Polepalli

Abduazim Rakhmanov

Sixth Place – Ravenwood High

Aryan Chaitanya

Amrutha Sree Murahari

Shrivatsan Venkatraman

Technical Design (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Dalton Mauk

Cal McLeod

Fourth Place- Legacy Middle

Duncan Adams

Roland Eades

Transportation Modeling (HS)

Fifth Place- Ravenwood High

“> Shrivatsan Venkatraman

TSA Robotics (HS)

First Place – Nolensville High

Paul Jang

Tanush Jegannathan

Utkarsh Jha

Pranav Karthikeyan

Puneeth Pradeep

Caroline Renegar

Fourth Place – Page High

Allen Brown

Jadon Fosbinder

Fifth Place- Ravenwood High

Advik Anand

Vihaan Bussa

Preetham Dyapa

Amogh Kakumanu

Shaurya Nadagoudra

Aneek Polepalli

Video Game Design (MS)

First Place- Legacy Middle

John Heimerle

Jackson Lynch

Cal McLeod

Max Rainey

Ryan Silverstein

Virtual Reality Visualization (VR) (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Parthiban Sivakumar

Venkata Sai J. Venkumahanthi

Varun Yellanki

Webmaster (HS)

First Place – Ravenwood High

Chaytrika Golla

Laasya Kandali

Amrutha Sree Murahari

Shaurya Nadagoudra

Aahan Swain

Vaishnavi Akshaya Yeni Shetty

Fourth Place – Page High

Asshrut Ghimire

Pooja Potharaju

Website Design (MS)

Second Place- Legacy Middle

Charlie Burke

Alex Murthy

Aniket Nijil

Maverick Rupert

