Students Perform in WCS Middle School Jazz Honor Band

WCS middle school students are taking their talent onstage to perform in the second annual WCS Jazz Honor Band.

Students from seven WCS middle schools formed two ensembles: the Gold Jazz Band and the Silver Jazz Band. After being split into ensembles, students participated in workshops led by several musical artists.

“This event was supported by numerous well-known industry performers such as Dr. Eli Yamin of Jazz Power NYC/Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Academy and five-time Grammy award-winning musician Roy Wooten,” said WCS Jazz Honor Band director Christopher Colalillo. “The band directors and I are so proud of the students’ hard work and dedication to their craft.”

The students performed at Thompson’s Station Middle School March 30-31. The students in each ensemble are listed below:

Gold Jazz Band Alto 1 Edison Shen, Woodland Middle

Aiden Huang, Thompson’s Station Middle

Dev Gupta, Sunset Middle

Guhan Giri, Page Middle Alto 2 Nathan Denekas, Page Middle

Dalton Garner, Page Middle

Jacob Kash, Hillsboro School Alto 2/Drum Set Connor Hendrickson, Thompson’s Station Middle Tenor 1 Eli Smith, Page Middle Tenor 2 Leo Guier, Thompson’s Station Middle

Lleyton Taylor, Legacy Middle Bari Sax Jude Hartley, Page Middle

Sam Ekle, Thompson’s Station Middle Trumpet 1 Carter Newton, Thompson’s Station Middle

Caleb Risden, Thompson’s Station Middle Trumpet 2 Nate Davis, Page Middle

Ben Zarring, Page Middle Trumpet 3 Reed Anderson, Thompson’s Station Middle Trumpet 4 Felix Jeenpradit, Page Middle

Colin Sparacino, Hillsboro School Bone 1 Andrew Lien, Page Middle

Connor Eischen, Page MIddle Bone 2 Isaac Wright, Thompson’s Station Middle Bone 3 Jack Hughes, Thompson’s Station Middle Bone 4 Riley Kuykendall, Hillsboro School Piano Violet Zimmerle, Page Middle Drums 2 Shakthi Mogan, Page Middle Bass Git Kirk Mulkey, Legacy Middle Bass Git Alt John Raj, Sunset Middle Guitar Conrad Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle Mallets/Vibes Eli Boutros, Page Middle Aux Percussion Honoka Iwasaki, Sunset Middle

Silver Jazz Band Alto 1 Camryn Devlin, Page Middle

Skylar Baker, Page Middle

Lilly Biddle, Page Middle

Caleb Finley, Thompson’s Station Middle Alto 2 Morgan Pagel, Page Middle

Anoushka Mohan, Page Middle

John Paul Kukulka, Woodland Middle Tenor 1 Quinn D’Amico, Hillsboro School

Noah Hindman, Hillsboro School Tenor 2 Camila Hughes, Thompson’s Station Middle Bari Sax Max Hutchins, Page Middle

Oliver Lau, Sunset Middle Trumpet 1 Eli Wallace, Page Middle

Holden Schoenborn, Page Middle Trumpet 2 Will Salkind, Page Middle

Britain McCaskey, Hillsboro School Trumpet 3 Quinn Brown, Hillsboro School Trumpet 4 Jacob Cash, Thompson’s Station Middle

Jonah Stanley, Legacy Middle Clarinet Samantha Maggi, Thompson’s Station Middle

Ethan Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle

Emma Guina, Thompson’s Station Middle

Charlotte Mabury, Thompson’s Station Middle Bone 1 Jordan Meraz, Thompson’s Station Middle

Cole Anderson, Page Middle Bone 2 Ronan Nolan, Page Middle

Liam Jordan, Page Middle Bone 3 Kai Lincoln, Hillsboro School Baritone James Lawrence, Thompson’s Station Middle Tuba Euan Barr, Thompson’s Station Middle

Jay Parmar, Page Middle Piano Crosby St. Clair, Thompson’s Station Middle Drums 2 Tyler Davis, Page Middle Bass Git Kalli Ivey, Thompson’s Station Middle Guitar Darsh Shrivastava, Woodland Middle Mallets/Vibes Clair Nofs, Thompson’s Station Middle Aux Percussion Gabby Walker, Page Middle

