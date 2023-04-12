Students Perform in WCS Middle School Jazz Honor Band

WCS middle school students are taking their talent onstage to perform in the second annual WCS Jazz Honor Band.
Students from seven WCS middle schools formed two ensembles: the Gold Jazz Band and the Silver Jazz Band. After being split into ensembles, students participated in workshops led by several musical artists.
“This event was supported by numerous well-known industry performers such as Dr. Eli Yamin of Jazz Power NYC/Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Academy and five-time Grammy award-winning musician Roy Wooten,” said WCS Jazz Honor Band director Christopher Colalillo. “The band directors and I are so proud of the students’ hard work and dedication to their craft.”
The students performed at Thompson’s Station Middle School March 30-31. The students in each ensemble are listed below:
Gold Jazz Band
Alto 1
- Edison Shen, Woodland Middle
- Aiden Huang, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Dev Gupta, Sunset Middle
- Guhan Giri, Page Middle
Alto 2
- Nathan Denekas, Page Middle
- Dalton Garner, Page Middle
- Jacob Kash, Hillsboro School
Alto 2/Drum Set
- Connor Hendrickson, Thompson’s Station Middle
Tenor 1
- Eli Smith, Page Middle
Tenor 2
- Leo Guier, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Lleyton Taylor, Legacy Middle
Bari Sax
- Jude Hartley, Page Middle
- Sam Ekle, Thompson’s Station Middle
Trumpet 1
- Carter Newton, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Caleb Risden, Thompson’s Station Middle
Trumpet 2
- Nate Davis, Page Middle
- Ben Zarring, Page Middle
Trumpet 3
- Reed Anderson, Thompson’s Station Middle
Trumpet 4
- Felix Jeenpradit, Page Middle
- Colin Sparacino, Hillsboro School
Bone 1
- Andrew Lien, Page Middle
- Connor Eischen, Page MIddle
Bone 2
- Isaac Wright, Thompson’s Station Middle
Bone 3
- Jack Hughes, Thompson’s Station Middle
Bone 4
- Riley Kuykendall, Hillsboro School
Piano
- Violet Zimmerle, Page Middle
Drums 2
- Shakthi Mogan, Page Middle
Bass Git
- Kirk Mulkey, Legacy Middle
Bass Git Alt
- John Raj, Sunset Middle
Guitar
- Conrad Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle
Mallets/Vibes
- Eli Boutros, Page Middle
Aux Percussion
- Honoka Iwasaki, Sunset Middle
Silver Jazz Band
Alto 1
- Camryn Devlin, Page Middle
- Skylar Baker, Page Middle
- Lilly Biddle, Page Middle
- Caleb Finley, Thompson’s Station Middle
Alto 2
- Morgan Pagel, Page Middle
- Anoushka Mohan, Page Middle
- John Paul Kukulka, Woodland Middle
Tenor 1
- Quinn D’Amico, Hillsboro School
- Noah Hindman, Hillsboro School
Tenor 2
- Camila Hughes, Thompson’s Station Middle
Bari Sax
- Max Hutchins, Page Middle
- Oliver Lau, Sunset Middle
Trumpet 1
- Eli Wallace, Page Middle
- Holden Schoenborn, Page Middle
Trumpet 2
- Will Salkind, Page Middle
- Britain McCaskey, Hillsboro School
Trumpet 3
- Quinn Brown, Hillsboro School
Trumpet 4
- Jacob Cash, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Jonah Stanley, Legacy Middle
Clarinet
- Samantha Maggi, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Ethan Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Emma Guina, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Charlotte Mabury, Thompson’s Station Middle
Bone 1
- Jordan Meraz, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Cole Anderson, Page Middle
Bone 2
- Ronan Nolan, Page Middle
- Liam Jordan, Page Middle
Bone 3
- Kai Lincoln, Hillsboro School
Baritone
- James Lawrence, Thompson’s Station Middle
Tuba
- Euan Barr, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Jay Parmar, Page Middle
Piano
- Crosby St. Clair, Thompson’s Station Middle
Drums 2
- Tyler Davis, Page Middle
Bass Git
- Kalli Ivey, Thompson’s Station Middle
Guitar
- Darsh Shrivastava, Woodland Middle
Mallets/Vibes
- Clair Nofs, Thompson’s Station Middle
Aux Percussion
- Gabby Walker, Page Middle