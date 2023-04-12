Students Perform in WCS Middle School Jazz Honor Band

WCS middle school students are taking their talent onstage to perform in the second annual WCS Jazz Honor Band.

Students from seven WCS middle schools formed two ensembles: the Gold Jazz Band and the Silver Jazz Band. After being split into ensembles, students participated in workshops led by several musical artists.

“This event was supported by numerous well-known industry performers such as Dr. Eli Yamin of Jazz Power NYC/Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Academy and five-time Grammy award-winning musician Roy Wooten,” said WCS Jazz Honor Band director Christopher Colalillo. “The band directors and I are so proud of the students’ hard work and dedication to their craft.”

The students performed at Thompson’s Station Middle School March 30-31. The students in each ensemble are listed below:

Gold Jazz Band

Alto 1

  • Edison Shen, Woodland Middle
  • Aiden Huang, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Dev Gupta, Sunset Middle
  • Guhan Giri, Page Middle

Alto 2

  • Nathan Denekas, Page Middle
  • Dalton Garner, Page Middle
  • Jacob Kash, Hillsboro School

Alto 2/Drum Set

  • Connor Hendrickson, Thompson’s Station Middle

Tenor 1

  • Eli Smith, Page Middle

Tenor 2

  • Leo Guier, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Lleyton Taylor, Legacy Middle

Bari Sax

  • Jude Hartley, Page Middle
  • Sam Ekle, Thompson’s Station Middle

Trumpet 1

  • Carter Newton, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Caleb Risden, Thompson’s Station Middle

Trumpet 2

  • Nate Davis, Page Middle
  • Ben Zarring, Page Middle

Trumpet 3

  • Reed Anderson, Thompson’s Station Middle

Trumpet 4

  • Felix Jeenpradit, Page Middle
  • Colin Sparacino, Hillsboro School

Bone 1

  • Andrew Lien, Page Middle
  • Connor Eischen, Page MIddle

Bone 2

  • Isaac Wright, Thompson’s Station Middle

Bone 3

  • Jack Hughes, Thompson’s Station Middle

Bone 4

  • Riley Kuykendall, Hillsboro School

Piano

  • Violet Zimmerle, Page Middle

Drums 2

  • Shakthi Mogan, Page Middle

Bass Git

  • Kirk Mulkey, Legacy Middle

Bass Git Alt

  • John Raj, Sunset Middle

Guitar

  • Conrad Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle

Mallets/Vibes

  • Eli Boutros, Page Middle

Aux Percussion

  • Honoka Iwasaki, Sunset Middle

Silver Jazz Band

Alto 1

  • Camryn Devlin, Page Middle
  • Skylar Baker, Page Middle
  • Lilly Biddle, Page Middle
  • Caleb Finley, Thompson’s Station Middle

Alto 2

  • Morgan Pagel, Page Middle
  • Anoushka Mohan, Page Middle
  • John Paul Kukulka, Woodland Middle

Tenor 1

  • Quinn D’Amico, Hillsboro School
  • Noah Hindman, Hillsboro School

Tenor 2

  • Camila Hughes, Thompson’s Station Middle

Bari Sax

  • Max Hutchins, Page Middle
  • Oliver Lau, Sunset Middle

Trumpet 1

  • Eli Wallace, Page Middle
  • Holden Schoenborn, Page Middle

Trumpet 2

  • Will Salkind, Page Middle
  • Britain McCaskey, Hillsboro School

Trumpet 3

  • Quinn Brown, Hillsboro School

Trumpet 4

  • Jacob Cash, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Jonah Stanley, Legacy Middle

Clarinet

  • Samantha Maggi, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Ethan Johnson, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Emma Guina, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Charlotte Mabury, Thompson’s Station Middle

Bone 1

  • Jordan Meraz, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Cole Anderson, Page Middle

Bone 2

  • Ronan Nolan, Page Middle
  • Liam Jordan, Page Middle

Bone 3

  • Kai Lincoln, Hillsboro School

Baritone

  • James Lawrence, Thompson’s Station Middle

Tuba

  • Euan Barr, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Jay Parmar, Page Middle

Piano

  • Crosby St. Clair, Thompson’s Station Middle

Drums 2

  • Tyler Davis, Page Middle

Bass Git

  • Kalli Ivey, Thompson’s Station Middle

Guitar

  • Darsh Shrivastava, Woodland Middle

Mallets/Vibes

  • Clair Nofs, Thompson’s Station Middle

Aux Percussion

  • Gabby Walker, Page Middle

