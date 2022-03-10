Students Perform in First WCS Middle School Honor Jazz Band Event

Thirty-four students from four WCS middle schools took part in the first-ever WCS Middle School Honor Jazz Band Event Thursday, March 3.

Hillsboro, Legacy, Page and Thompson’s Station middle schools were all represented at the concert hosted at TSMS. The students performed five jazz compositions for the audience to enjoy.

“These students worked with world-renowned jazz artists Regi Wooten, Brian Cornish and Mark Morgan,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “They rehearsed together for two and a half hours before performing that same evening. This was a huge success.”

Each student who participated was nominated by their school band director. The students who performed in the concert are listed below: