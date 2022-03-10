Students Perform in First WCS Middle School Honor Jazz Band Event

Thirty-four students from four WCS middle schools took part in the first-ever WCS Middle School Honor Jazz Band Event Thursday, March 3.
Hillsboro, Legacy, Page and Thompson’s Station middle schools were all represented at the concert hosted at TSMS. The students performed five jazz compositions for the audience to enjoy.
“These students worked with world-renowned jazz artists Regi Wooten, Brian Cornish and Mark Morgan,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “They rehearsed together for two and a half hours before performing that same evening. This was a huge success.”
Each student who participated was nominated by their school band director. The students who performed in the concert are listed below:
Page Middle
- Brady Aiken
- Landry Aiken
- Skylar Baker
- Jacqueline Brown
- Jesse Campbell
- Liam Dehal
- Nathan Denekas
- Connor Eischen
- Jude Hartley
- Jack Jones
- Andrew Lien
- Matthew Merkel
- Ronan Nolan
- Lane Reierson
- Nathan Sandoval
- Arden Smith
- Yui Tateuchi
- Xander Wagnon
Hillsboro School
- Quinn D’amico
- Jacob Kash
- Calin Sparacino
Legacy Middle
- Cooper Crouse
- Savannah Mangrum
- Kirk Mulkey
- Ana Rief
- Malenda White
Thompson’s Station Middle
- Reed Anderson
- Isaiah Andrews
- Emerson Crolli
- Carsen Hess
- Aiden Huang
- Carter Newton
- Caleb Risden
- Noah Yankee