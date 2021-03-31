Students Overcoming ADHD Challenges at Learning Lab

“An estimated 6.4 million American children ages 4 to 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD,” reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than six percent of all children in the U.S. are currently receiving ADHD treatment with medication.

The challenges of this learning disorder/difference can have far-reaching effects, including lack of focus, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and more. At Learning Lab, students are discovering ways to overcome ADHD challenges and forge new paths ahead. It all starts with an assessment.

ADHD Help at The Assessment Center

The Assessment Center at Learning Lab offers full psychoeducational assessments that provide valuable insights and offer recommendations for how to best support students in an educational environment. ADHD testing is one of many services offered through The Assessment Center. (Other assessments are available for dyslexia, IQ, standardized testing, and much more.)

ADHD testing may be valuable for students who struggle with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Behavioral symptoms may include (among others):

Failing to pay close attention

Inability to sustain attention

Difficulty organizing

Doesn’t seem to listen when spoken to

Fidgety or squirmy

Frequently interrupts

Talks excessively

Forgetful

Easily distracted

If your child struggles with any of these behaviors, a psychoeducational assessment may be beneficial.

Unlock Your Student’s Learning Potential

A psychoeducational assessment at The Assessment Center identifies your child’s strengths and challenges and results in individualized recommendations for supports and strategies that can be implemented at home and at school.

Our Assessment Team

At The Assessment Center, psychoeducational assessments are overseen by Dr. Stephani Sawyer, our Director of Educational Assessments, and a team of skilled examiners. With more than three decades of academic and assessment experience, The Assessment Center at Learning Lab is one of the only private learning centers in Middle Tennessee with a full staff of seasoned clinicians and diagnosticians.

Get ADHD Help – Visit Learning Lab

Assessments are currently being done in-person. For more information about ADHD and The Assessment Center, contact Learning Lab.

Learning Lab Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Learning Lab Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below:

<br />

