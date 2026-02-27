Student Support Services Hosts Transition Resource Fair

Discover the supports that open doors at the WCS Transition Resource Fair.

On March 17, the Student Support Services department is hosting an open-to-the-public Resource Fair that brings together local and state resources to help individuals with disabilities transition into education, training, community life and employment.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Cool Springs. The hotel is located at 820 Crescent Center Drive in Franklin.

For more information about Student Support Services resources, visit the WCS website.

Source: WCS

