Student Choral Ensembles Excel in Spring Performance Assessments

Williamson County Schools choir students all had a chance to shine this spring.

Several middle and high school choirs participated in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Choral Performance Assessments February 25-27. At the event, each group performed musical selections and sight-read for a panel of judges. Groups that received a high enough rating will advance to the State festival in April.

All choirs at Heritage Middle and Ravenwood High received a perfect score from the judges in both the sight-reading and performance categories.

“This is a first in Ravenwood High choir history,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. “They could not have scored any better. I am so proud of all of these students.”

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below. The results from the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment will be published at a later date.

Choral Performance Assessments 2025 School Ensemble Performance Score Sight Reading Score Page Middle 8th Grade Choir Excellent Superior Woodland Middle 8th Grade Choir Superior Superior Heritage Middle 8th Grade Choir Superior Superior Heritage Middle 7th Grade Choir Superior Superior Heritage Middle 6th Grade Choir Superior Superior Hillsboro School Singers Superior Superior Mill Creek Middle Advanced Choir Superior Superior Brentwood Middle Vikings Chorale Excellent Superior Brentwood Middle Powerhouse Chorale Superior Superior Franklin High Chamber Choir Superior Superior Independence High Chamber Choir Excellent Superior Independence High Concert Choir Excellent Superior Ravenwood High Treble Choir Superior Superior Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble Superior Superior Ravenwood High Honors Chorale Superior Superior Ravenwood High Honors Chamber Superior Superior Brentwood High Grand Chorus Superior Superior Brentwood High Chamber Choir Superior Superior Centennial High Cantabile Excellent Superior Centennial High Chorus Excellent Superior Summit High Chamber Choir Superior Superior Summit High Chorale Superior Superior Summit High Women’s Chorale Excellent Superior Summit High Chorus Excellent Good

Source: WCS

