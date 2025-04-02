Student Choral Ensembles Excel in Spring Performance Assessments

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from WCS

Williamson County Schools choir students all had a chance to shine this spring.

Several middle and high school choirs participated in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Choral Performance Assessments February 25-27. At the event, each group performed musical selections and sight-read for a panel of judges. Groups that received a high enough rating will advance to the State festival in April.

All choirs at Heritage Middle and Ravenwood High received a perfect score from the judges in both the sight-reading and performance categories.

“This is a first in Ravenwood High choir history,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. “They could not have scored any better. I am so proud of all of these students.”

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below. The results from the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment will be published at a later date.

Choral Performance Assessments 2025
School Ensemble Performance Score Sight Reading Score
Page Middle 8th Grade Choir Excellent Superior
Woodland Middle 8th Grade Choir Superior Superior
Heritage Middle 8th Grade Choir Superior Superior
Heritage Middle 7th Grade Choir Superior Superior
Heritage Middle 6th Grade Choir Superior Superior
Hillsboro School Singers Superior Superior
Mill Creek Middle Advanced Choir Superior Superior
Brentwood Middle Vikings Chorale Excellent Superior
Brentwood Middle Powerhouse Chorale Superior Superior
Franklin High Chamber Choir Superior Superior
Independence High Chamber Choir Excellent Superior
Independence High Concert Choir Excellent Superior
Ravenwood High Treble Choir Superior Superior
Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble Superior Superior
Ravenwood High Honors Chorale Superior Superior
Ravenwood High Honors Chamber Superior Superior
Brentwood High Grand Chorus Superior Superior
Brentwood High Chamber Choir Superior Superior
Centennial High Cantabile Excellent Superior
Centennial High Chorus Excellent Superior
Summit High Chamber Choir Superior Superior
Summit High Chorale Superior Superior
Summit High Women’s Chorale Excellent Superior
Summit High Chorus Excellent Good

Source: WCS
