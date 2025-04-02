Student Choral Ensembles Excel in Spring Performance Assessments

Williamson County Schools choir students all had a chance to shine this spring.
Several middle and high school choirs participated in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Choral Performance Assessments February 25-27. At the event, each group performed musical selections and sight-read for a panel of judges. Groups that received a high enough rating will advance to the State festival in April.
All choirs at Heritage Middle and Ravenwood High received a perfect score from the judges in both the sight-reading and performance categories.
“This is a first in Ravenwood High choir history,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. “They could not have scored any better. I am so proud of all of these students.”
Congratulations to the ensembles listed below. The results from the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment will be published at a later date.
|School Ensemble
|Performance Score
|Sight Reading Score
|Page Middle 8th Grade Choir
|Excellent
|Superior
|Woodland Middle 8th Grade Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Heritage Middle 8th Grade Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Heritage Middle 7th Grade Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Heritage Middle 6th Grade Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Hillsboro School Singers
|Superior
|Superior
|Mill Creek Middle Advanced Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Brentwood Middle Vikings Chorale
|Excellent
|Superior
|Brentwood Middle Powerhouse Chorale
|Superior
|Superior
|Franklin High Chamber Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Independence High Chamber Choir
|Excellent
|Superior
|Independence High Concert Choir
|Excellent
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Treble Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble
|Superior
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Honors Chorale
|Superior
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Honors Chamber
|Superior
|Superior
|Brentwood High Grand Chorus
|Superior
|Superior
|Brentwood High Chamber Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Centennial High Cantabile
|Excellent
|Superior
|Centennial High Chorus
|Excellent
|Superior
|Summit High Chamber Choir
|Superior
|Superior
|Summit High Chorale
|Superior
|Superior
|Summit High Women’s Chorale
|Excellent
|Superior
|Summit High Chorus
|Excellent
|Good
