Student-Athletes Honored at 6th Annual WILLCO Awards





Some of Williamson County’s top student-athletes were recognized June 16 at the Sixth Annual WILLCO Awards.

While this award show is typically held at The Factory in Franklin, this year’s event was broadcast on WC-TV. WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and radio host Tate Mathews emceed the show, which featured winners in 18 different categories including football, cheerleading and basketball. Because student-athletes did not have the opportunity to compete in spring sports this year, they will not receive awards.

The ceremony in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

Congratulations to the students who won in their categories listed below:

Girls Basketball

Amelia Osgood, Brentwood

Boys Basketball

Reed Kemp, Franklin

Girls Bowling

Molly Austin, Brentwood

Boys Bowling

Frankie Negron, Centennial

Girls Cross-Country

Leigh Walters, Page

Boys Cross-Country

Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood

Football, Defense

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Football, Defense

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Football, Player of the Year

Brian Garcia, Ravenwood

Girls Golf

Shelly Jang, Ravenwood

Boys Golf

Jack Morris, Franklin

Girls Soccer

Kate Devine, Brentwood

Volleyball

Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood

Girls Wrestling

Annalise Dodson, Franklin

Boys Wrestling

Skylar Coffey, Brentwood

Cheerleader

Mackenzie Kirby, Summit

Dance

E. D. Tisano, Ravenwood

Media Student

Gabe Thieman, Independence



