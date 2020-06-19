Student-Athletes Honored at 6th Annual WILLCO Awards

Some of Williamson County’s top student-athletes were recognized June 16 at the Sixth Annual WILLCO Awards.

While this award show is typically held at The Factory in Franklin, this year’s event was broadcast on WC-TV. WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and radio host Tate Mathews emceed the show, which featured winners in 18 different categories including football, cheerleading and basketball. Because student-athletes did not have the opportunity to compete in spring sports this year, they will not receive awards.

The ceremony in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

Congratulations to the students who won in their categories listed below:

Girls Basketball

  • Amelia Osgood, Brentwood

Boys Basketball

  • Reed Kemp, Franklin

Girls Bowling

  • Molly Austin, Brentwood

Boys Bowling

  • Frankie Negron, Centennial

Girls Cross-Country

  • Leigh Walters, Page

Boys Cross-Country

  • Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood

Football, Defense

  • Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Football, Defense

  • Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Football, Player of the Year

  • Brian Garcia, Ravenwood

Girls Golf

  • Shelly Jang, Ravenwood

Boys Golf

  • Jack Morris, Franklin

Girls Soccer

  • Kate Devine, Brentwood

Volleyball

  • Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood

Girls Wrestling

  • Annalise Dodson, Franklin

Boys Wrestling

  • Skylar Coffey, Brentwood

Cheerleader

  • Mackenzie Kirby, Summit

Dance

  • E. D. Tisano, Ravenwood

Media Student

  • Gabe Thieman, Independence

