Student-Athletes Honored at 6th Annual WILLCO Awards

Some of Williamson County’s top student-athletes were recognized June 16 at the Sixth Annual WILLCO Awards.
While this award show is typically held at The Factory in Franklin, this year’s event was broadcast on WC-TV. WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and radio host Tate Mathews emceed the show, which featured winners in 18 different categories including football, cheerleading and basketball. Because student-athletes did not have the opportunity to compete in spring sports this year, they will not receive awards.
The ceremony in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.
Congratulations to the students who won in their categories listed below:
Girls Basketball
- Amelia Osgood, Brentwood
Boys Basketball
- Reed Kemp, Franklin
Girls Bowling
- Molly Austin, Brentwood
Boys Bowling
- Frankie Negron, Centennial
Girls Cross-Country
- Leigh Walters, Page
Boys Cross-Country
- Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood
Football, Defense
- Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Football, Defense
- Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
Football, Player of the Year
- Brian Garcia, Ravenwood
Girls Golf
- Shelly Jang, Ravenwood
Boys Golf
- Jack Morris, Franklin
Girls Soccer
- Kate Devine, Brentwood
Volleyball
- Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
Girls Wrestling
- Annalise Dodson, Franklin
Boys Wrestling
- Skylar Coffey, Brentwood
Cheerleader
- Mackenzie Kirby, Summit
Dance
- E. D. Tisano, Ravenwood
Media Student
- Gabe Thieman, Independence