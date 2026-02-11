Student Artists Recognized in Scholastic Art Awards

Middle and high school students are being recognized for their artistic talents with the annual Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Awards.

More than 1,500 pieces were submitted by student artists around the region. Judges look for originality, technical skill and emergence of a personal vision.

“The Scholastic Art Competition is one of my favorites,” said Brentwood High art teacher Kathryn Davis. “I encourage students to enter because it gives them a real-world opportunity to share their work with the public. Gold Key winners have their work displayed at Cheekwood, where thousands of visitors and tourists can see and admire them. The excitement isn’t just for the students; I feel the same pride and joy. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch my students thrive in this competition year after year.”

Ravenwood High’s Nandini Sutradhar’s work, Papa: The Backbone of Our Strength, is an American Vision Nominee. Of the five nominated works in the region, one will be selected in national judging to receive an American Vision Medal, which is the highest regional honor.

Congratulations to the students below who earned a Gold Key, Silver Key and/or an Honorable Mention.

Brentwood High

Carrie Gontarek, Gold Key

Dakyo Yi, Gold Key

Gideon Shin, Gold Key

Owen Miller, Gold Key (3)

Avery Beakes, Silver Key

Mason Yu, Silver Key

Natalie Chou, Silver Key

Owen Miller, Silver Key (2)

Dakyo Yi, Honorable Mention

Kevin Chen, Honorable Mention

Mason Yu, Honorable Mention (2)

Natalie Chou, Honorable Mention

Owen Miller, Honorable Mention

Brentwood Middle

Athena Zhu, Honorable Mention

Ellie Oh, Honorable Mention

Franklin High

Amelia Klapheke, Gold Key

Sophie Jiang, Silver Key

Amelia Klapheke, Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Sessions, Honorable Mention

Sophia Johansen, Honorable Mention

Sophie Jiang, Honorable Mention (2)

Independence High

Morgan Scholz, Gold Key

Morgan Scholz, Silver Key

Tiani Chen, Silver Key

Amber Odziana, Honorable Mention

Gianna Whitehead, Honorable Mention

Nolensville High

Nolen Guthrie, Silver Key

Reagan Norman, Silver Key

Anna Tappel, Honorable Mention

Ella Noe, Honorable Mention

Eunchan Lee, Honorable Mention

Katie Rave, Honorable Mention

Paige Livingston, Honorable Mention

Reagan Norman, Honorable Mention

Ravenwood High

Nandini Sutradhar, American Vision Nominee

Clair Yum, Gold Key (2)

Iroha Yokokura, Gold Key

Logan Idstrom, Gold Key

Lydia Cain, Gold Key

Morgan Block, Gold Key (3)

Nandini Sutradhar, Gold Key

Brian Goda, Silver Key

Clair Yum, Silver Key (2)

Finley Schuck, Silver Key

Katie Fei, Silver Key

Kelly Aiello, Silver Key

Michelle Lee, Silver Key

Morgan Block, Silver Key

Nandini Sutradhar, Silver Key

Oaklee Faeth, Silver Key

Carter Goff, Honorable Mention (2)

Iroha Yokokura, Honorable Mention

Katie Fei, Honorable Mention

Katie Kramer, Honorable Mention (2)

Logan Idstrom, Honorable Mention

Michelle Lee, Honorable Mention

Nickolas Gullett, Honorable Mention

River Foote, Honorable Mention

Renaissance High

Caroline Dexheimer, Gold Key

Miles Davenport, Gold Key

Mitchell Thoman, Gold Key

Nathanael Paxton, Gold Key

Miles Davenport, Silver Key (3)

Ainsley Haley, Honorable Mention

Frannie Wing, Honorable Mention

Maddox Barrett, Honorable Mention

Miles Davenport, Honorable Mention

Summit High

Anna Schreiber, Silver Key

Claire Brozda, Silver Key

Linda Kim, Silver Key

Mason Lasseter, Honorable Mention

Zion Gipson, Honorable Mention

Woodland Middle

Aahana Sutradhar, Gold Key

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email