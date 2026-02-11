Student Artists Recognized in Scholastic Art Awards

Middle and high school students are being recognized for their artistic talents with the annual Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Awards.
More than 1,500 pieces were submitted by student artists around the region. Judges look for originality, technical skill and emergence of a personal vision.
“The Scholastic Art Competition is one of my favorites,” said Brentwood High art teacher Kathryn Davis. “I encourage students to enter because it gives them a real-world opportunity to share their work with the public. Gold Key winners have their work displayed at Cheekwood, where thousands of visitors and tourists can see and admire them. The excitement isn’t just for the students; I feel the same pride and joy. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch my students thrive in this competition year after year.”
Ravenwood High’s Nandini Sutradhar’s work, Papa: The Backbone of Our Strength, is an American Vision Nominee. Of the five nominated works in the region, one will be selected in national judging to receive an American Vision Medal, which is the highest regional honor.
Congratulations to the students below who earned a Gold Key, Silver Key and/or an Honorable Mention.
Brentwood High
- Carrie Gontarek, Gold Key
- Dakyo Yi, Gold Key
- Gideon Shin, Gold Key
- Owen Miller, Gold Key (3)
- Avery Beakes, Silver Key
- Mason Yu, Silver Key
- Natalie Chou, Silver Key
- Owen Miller, Silver Key (2)
- Dakyo Yi, Honorable Mention
- Kevin Chen, Honorable Mention
- Mason Yu, Honorable Mention (2)
- Natalie Chou, Honorable Mention
- Owen Miller, Honorable Mention
Brentwood Middle
- Athena Zhu, Honorable Mention
- Ellie Oh, Honorable Mention
Franklin High
- Amelia Klapheke, Gold Key
- Sophie Jiang, Silver Key
- Amelia Klapheke, Honorable Mention
- Elizabeth Sessions, Honorable Mention
- Sophia Johansen, Honorable Mention
- Sophie Jiang, Honorable Mention (2)
Independence High
- Morgan Scholz, Gold Key
- Morgan Scholz, Silver Key
- Tiani Chen, Silver Key
- Amber Odziana, Honorable Mention
- Gianna Whitehead, Honorable Mention
Nolensville High
- Nolen Guthrie, Silver Key
- Reagan Norman, Silver Key
- Anna Tappel, Honorable Mention
- Ella Noe, Honorable Mention
- Eunchan Lee, Honorable Mention
- Katie Rave, Honorable Mention
- Paige Livingston, Honorable Mention
- Reagan Norman, Honorable Mention
Ravenwood High
- Nandini Sutradhar, American Vision Nominee
- Clair Yum, Gold Key (2)
- Iroha Yokokura, Gold Key
- Logan Idstrom, Gold Key
- Lydia Cain, Gold Key
- Morgan Block, Gold Key (3)
- Nandini Sutradhar, Gold Key
- Brian Goda, Silver Key
- Clair Yum, Silver Key (2)
- Finley Schuck, Silver Key
- Katie Fei, Silver Key
- Kelly Aiello, Silver Key
- Michelle Lee, Silver Key
- Morgan Block, Silver Key
- Nandini Sutradhar, Silver Key
- Oaklee Faeth, Silver Key
- Carter Goff, Honorable Mention (2)
- Iroha Yokokura, Honorable Mention
- Katie Fei, Honorable Mention
- Katie Kramer, Honorable Mention (2)
- Logan Idstrom, Honorable Mention
- Michelle Lee, Honorable Mention
- Nickolas Gullett, Honorable Mention
- River Foote, Honorable Mention
Renaissance High
- Caroline Dexheimer, Gold Key
- Miles Davenport, Gold Key
- Mitchell Thoman, Gold Key
- Nathanael Paxton, Gold Key
- Miles Davenport, Silver Key (3)
- Ainsley Haley, Honorable Mention
- Frannie Wing, Honorable Mention
- Maddox Barrett, Honorable Mention
- Miles Davenport, Honorable Mention
Summit High
- Anna Schreiber, Silver Key
- Claire Brozda, Silver Key
- Linda Kim, Silver Key
- Mason Lasseter, Honorable Mention
- Zion Gipson, Honorable Mention
Woodland Middle
- Aahana Sutradhar, Gold Key
