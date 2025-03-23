Strong To Severe Storms Today 3-23-2025

Today
A chance of showers before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
