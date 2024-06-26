Strong to Severe Storms Possible 6-26-2024

This will be the first of 2 rounds of storms between now and the weekend. Sunday is projected to be bumpy also. Otherwise hot.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

