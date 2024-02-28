Strong Storms, Winds, Rapidly Falling Temperatures 2-28-2024

Stay on your toes this morning as strong storms are expected to roar thru this morning , accompanied by high winds. Following that we will see temperatures rapidly falling and a light freeze will be possible tonight in most areas, so cover those plants this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory stays in effect until noon.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers between 11am and noon. Temperature falling to around 45 by 4pm. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.