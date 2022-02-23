Strong Storms Leaving, Another Round of Winter Weather Ahead 02/23/2022

We have had quite the eventful weather patterns in February! As the month comes to a close, we will have another round of winter weather heading towards many.

On Thursday and Friday, you can expect to possibly receive some winter weather notifications off to the west as Middle Tennessee is expected to see some more rain, but others will expect ice off to the west. This will very much vary on the location and temperature on the ground.

We will continue to provide updates as the weather progresses.

As for now, the thunderstorms will be clearing out and we’ll still see a few showers heading into Wednesday morning. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH still remains in effect.

Highs for the day will be in the 50s.

Nashville – 52

Clarksville – 50

Murfreesboro – 54

