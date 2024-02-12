Strong Offense Carries Tennessee Softball to Series Win over Baylor



WACO, Texas – February 10, 2024 – The second-ranked Lady Vols wasted no time in winning their first series of the 2024 campaign as they won both games of Friday’s doubleheader against Baylor at Getterman Stadium. UT took game one, 3-2, before winning game two, 9-1, in six innings.

Tennessee (3-0) needed to come from behind in game one – getting a little last-out magic from Texas native Destiny Rodriguez – before taking an early lead in game two and extending it throughout the night as UT run-ruled the Bears to claim the series victory.

GAME 1 – #2 Tennessee 3 – #19 Baylor 2

Baylor (0-1) struck first in the third inning as Emily Hott roped a double through the left side of the infield to score McKenzie Wilson who reached on an error earlier in the frame.

GAME 2 – #2 Tennessee 9 – #19 Baylor 1

Tennessee did not wait long to get on the board in game two, as Kiki Milloy took advantage of a wild pitch and an error to score UT’s first run of the game. Milloy reached base on a leadoff walk before stealing second. She advanced to third on the wild pitch and came home on a throwing error.

Source: UT Sports

