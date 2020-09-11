Strong Defensive Showing in Independence vs Blackman

Independence is on the road again for the second straight week as they travel to take on Blackman. The Eagles enter week 4 after an impressive win over Centennial last week 35-14.

Independence would start the scoring in the second quarter after a scoreless first quarter. The Eagles would score a touchdown to go up 7-0. Independence would score again in the second quarter increasing their lead to 14. That would be all the scoring in the first half.

Out of halftime, Independence forced a turnover and took the good field position and scored a touchdown to make 21-0. After forcing another turnover, the Eagles would score again to go u 28-0.

The Blaze would add a touchdown before the final whistle to make it 28-7.

Independence kept their momentum rolling as they beat Blackman on the road to move to 2-1 on the season.

