Stress-Free Easter! CPK’s Ready-to-Serve Family Meals Make Holiday Hosting Easy

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is taking the stress of cooking out of Easter weekend with ready-to-serve Easter meals and free delivery all weekend.

From Wednesday, March 20, 2024 through Saturday, March 30, CPK guests can pre-order Easter meals on cpk.com. Guests can choose from delicious, oven-roasted salmon or marinated chicken, paired with lemon piccata sauce, sauteed broccolini, crispy smashed potatoes, Caesar salad, spinach artichoke dip, and a baguette. The meal package is completed with a sweet treat of CPK’s classic butter cake and Vanilla Häagen-Dazs.

“At CPK, we understand that holidays are a special time to be with friends and family. Instead of scrambling to prepare a home-cooked meal, we want our guests to focus on quality time together,” said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of Marketing at CPK. “With our Easter meals, guests can enjoy classic CPK flavor and save time spent cooking for Easter traditions – from dying Easter eggs to hunting them down with the kids!”

The Easter meals, which serve two people, and can easily be doubled to serve four, will be available for pick-up on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31. To sweeten the deal, CPK will be offering free delivery all weekend long using code CPK at checkout via cpk.com.

Visit cpk.com/easter for more information on these specials, including terms and conditions, pricing, and exclusions.